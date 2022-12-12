12 Indie Games We’re Keen To Play In 2023 (And Beyond)

In the wake of end-of-year posts, something on our minds is the year ahead. In particular, 2023 is going to be a big year of indie games being released.

This year saw a butt-tonne of indie releases that were simply delectable, including bangers such as Cult of the Lamb and Vampire Survivors. I would argue that aside from smash hits such as Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, 2022 was a year of indie games thriving and filling the void left by a wave of delays.

While those delays moved into 2023, there are still plenty of indie games that we’ll be seeing releases for next year as well as a few that we simply hope to see next year too. In saying that, here are 12 indie games that we’re excited to see released in 2023 and beyond.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight.

According to Xbox, Hollow Knight: Silksong should be released somewhere within the next 6 months on Xbox Game Pass. I’m ready.

Decarnation

Decarnation is a story-rich adventure horror game developed by Atelier QDB.

This pixel-horror is set to release next year and if the demo is anything to go by, I think it’s going to be a 2023 highlight for me.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire is a 2D and 3D action-adventure developed by Australian studio All Possible Futures.

Yet another Australian-made title is being published by Devolver Digital next year, and it looks incredible. Pumped!

Another Crab’s Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure is a soulslike adventure game developed by Aggro Crab.

This crabby game looks absolutely ridiculous, and will definitely be one I snap up on day one.

Birth

Birth is an adventure puzzle game developed by Madison Karrh, and is all about building a friend to quell your loneliness.

This beautifully-drawn, bittersweet point-and-drag puzzle adventure releases in February 2023.

Gunbrella

Gunbrella is a noir-punk action-adventure developed by doinksoft.

The idea of wielding an umbrella that’s also a gun drew me in, and playing the demo for Gunbrella held me down. Very keen.

Roots of Pacha

Roots of Pacha is a stone-age farming and life sim developed by Soda Den.

Roots of Pacha will be released on April 26th 2023, and after playing the demo it’s clear to see how much it sets itself apart from your average farming sim.

SCHiM

SCHiM is a puzzle platformer about jumping from shadow to shadow developed by Ewoud van der Werf.

According to the PlayStation blog, SCHiM is coming out in 2023, and I personally cannot wait to return to the shadows.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is the sequel to Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, developed by Snoozy Kazoo.

After finishing Turnip Boys Commits Tax Evasion just this year, I am more ready than ever for the next chapter in Turnip Boy’s chaotic life.

Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting is a quirky FPS set in your old family computer developed by Jam Rascals.

This computer-shooter looks so silly and fun, and is due out in Autumn of 2023.

Hades II

Hades II is the completely unexpected sequel to 2020’s indie smash-hit Hades, developed by Supergiant Games.

While Hades II isn’t confirmed for a 2023 release, Supergiant has mentioned that details around its early-access release will be available in 2023. I’m doing grabby hands like a baby right now.

Little Kitty Big City

Little Kitty Big City is an adventure game developed by Double Dagger Studios.

This was the first game that I ever wrote about, and I’m still excited about it. While Little Kitty Big City doesn’t have a concrete release date, updates on its Twitter page have shown great progress so fingers crossed we see a demo soon!

What about you? Were there any indie titles we missed that you’re excited to see come out in 2023? Let us know!