Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Is Dead In The Water

Back in 2020, Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer, Christina Hodson, announced that they were working on a film for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Robbie was set to star and Hodson was taking up the pen for the female-led instalment. While the Hollywood Reporter said that Jerry Bruckheimer, the longtime Pirates producer, was attached to the project, it now seems like the feature film has been set adrift.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie admitted that she didn’t know what happened with that film. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess [Disney didn’t] want to do it.”

Damn Disney, what the hell? You think you’re too good for Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson?? Despicable behaviour, frankly. After all the kerfuffle around Keira Knightley’s character reigning as King of the Pirates, the absolute destruction she caused during the entire series (which was a sexual awakening for many a wee queer WLW), you would deny the queer community another badass lady pirate?

You know what, Disney, you don’t deserve a Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean film. I mean, remember when Johnny Depp forced Disney to change the last Pirates villain from a woman into a man? I DO. I REMEMBER THAT BULLSHIT. She’s too good for you anyway.