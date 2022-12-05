See Games Differently

Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Might Still Set Sail

Published 3 hours ago: December 5, 2022 at 12:00 pm
Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Might Still Set Sail
Margot Robbie might yet make it to the high seas. (Photo: John Phillips / Stringer, Getty Images)

Margot Robbie’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean film, which was announced in 2020, might actually be back on the docket. Although Robbie said in an interview a few weeks ago that Disney “wasn’t interested” in the script, Jerry Bruckheimer, the executive producer of all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, has told Collider that the film, which would be penned by Birds of Prey writer, Christina Hodson, is still on the manifest.

Bruckheimer said that he thinks that Hodson’s script “will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.” Not much is known about the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film. Screenwriter Ted Elliot is attached to the sixth film, alongside Craig Mazin. Elliot wrote the first four Pirates films, and Mazin created Chernobyl.

When the Sunday Times asked Bruckheimer if Johnny Depp would return to the franchise, he offered a similarly noncommital response. “Not at this point,” he said. “The future is yet to be decided.”

