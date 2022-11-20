Modern Warfare II Matchmaking Problems On Xbox Still Being Investigated

An ongoing matchmaking problem in the Xbox version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is still under investigation, according to developer Infinity Ward.

The problem, in a nutshell, is that the matchmaking system is rejecting players who have joined an Xbox party in numbers of three or more. The issue was first confirmed by the developer on Saturday, but there’s been no update since. The Trello board the team uses to update players on known issues and ticket resolutions has also not yet been updated.

“We’re investigating an issue where some Xbox players in a party of more than three are having issues queuing up/matchmaking,” read a post on Infinity Ward’s socials. “Stay tuned for further updates.”

Considering the strife that Microsoft has been in over Call of Duty on its platform recently, Modern Warfare II breaking the Xbox party system is not the greatest of starts.

We’ll update this story if Infinity Ward makes any further announcements today (though we’d consider tomorrow more likely as it is, at the time of writing, still Sunday in the US). For the time being, Modern Warfare II players on Xbox are advised to split their parties into two-player squads until Infinity Ward can push out a fix.