Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Is Kicking Off A Big Year For DC

This year DC introduced us to Black Adam. How will his comic book nemesis Shazam respond? Perhaps we’ll find out sooner rather than later in the Shazam! sequel, Fury of the Gods.

Who is Shazam?

If you’re unfamiliar with Zachary Levi’s hero, let’s catch you up to speed.

The story begins with Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid, who is chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam to be his champion.

By saying the word “shazam”, Billy can transform into an adult superhero with powers like strength, flight, and electricity manipulation. Upon saying the word again, he returns to his 14-year-old form.

In the first movie, we saw Billy fight Thaddeus Sivana, who was the human vessel for the Seven Deadly Sins. In order to defeat Sivana, Billy shares his powers with his foster siblings, and they become the Shazam family.

What is happening in Fury of the Gods?

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, we see Billy and the Shazam family face off against the Daughters of Atlas, who are presumably going to destroy the world or something.

You can get a better idea of the action in the first trailer for Shazam 2.

Who is part of the cast?

It’s safe to say the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is stacked.

Returning as the Billy/Shazam duo are Asher Angel and Zachary Levi, respectively.

Filling out the Shazam Family, we have Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddie and Adam Brody as Superhero Freddy, Ian Chen as Eugene and Ross Butler as Superhero Eugene, Faithe Herman as Darla and Meagan Good as Superhero Darla, Jovan Armand as Pedro and D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, and Grace Caroline Currey as Mary and Superhero Mary.

Elsewhere we’ll also be seeing Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez, as well as Djimon Hounsou returning as the Wizard.

Of course, let’s not forget the Daughters of Atlas themselves, two of which are played by Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, with Rachel Zegler heavily tipped to play the third.

The movie is directed by David F. Sandberg, who directed the first Shazam! film.

What is Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ release date?

Like all movies over the past few years, the Shazam sequel has moved release dates quite a few times.

Currently, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has settled on an Australian release date of March 16, 2023.

Where can you watch the first movie?

If you want to do your homework and catch up on the first Shazam! movie for yourself, you’ll find it streaming in Australia on Binge and Paramount+.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods isn’t the only movie DC has coming out next year, with quite a packed slate to rival that of Marvel in 2023. After that, we’ll be seeing the release of Ezra Miller’s troubled The Flash and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.