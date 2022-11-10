Some God Of War Ragnarök Collector Editions Are Missing The Game

God Of War Ragnarök’s $US200 ($278) Collector’s Edition comes in a gold embossed box, with a 16-inch replica of Norse god Thor’s Mjölnir hammer, a set of engraved dwarven dice, downloadable cosmetics, and more. That “and more” ideally will suck out some of the sting if you, like other buyers have reported, open up your $US200 ($278) box and realise that not only is there no steelbook display case, but there’s no game code, either.

My collectors edition was missing the steel book and game code. The box was sealed and that was the only item missing. pic.twitter.com/3rZ35tEDOn — Koroshiya (@_Koroshiya) November 9, 2022

So my GOW collectors edition didn’t have a steel book (missing from the top section) and I have no way to download the game or any digital content. Not sure what to do or how to express my disappointment @PlayStation @SonySantaMonica #collectorsEdition — Critter Manley (@thecrittman) November 9, 2022

The steelbook case, digital code combo was already annoying without this apparent manufacturing blunder. When the Ragnarök collector’s edition was announced earlier this summer, with custom items and downloadable content but no physical game to plop inside of the very expensive steelbook case, Ian Walker wrote for Kotaku that “it seems the gaming industry is becoming increasingly hostile to the concept of ownership, which can be worrisome as older online storefronts are phased out.”

So you pay a premium for physical, for the $US200 ($278) cases and the $US70 ($97) games, but you still might not get what you wanted. It appears that most Collector’s Edition errors involve both a missing steelbook case and game code, but one Reddit user, who has since created the Twitter account @HelpUsSMS dedicated solely to seeking rectification and compiling examples of similar errors, received two codes for the same in-game cosmetics instead of one cosmetic code and one game code. And thus far, the lack of perceived urgency in Sony’s efforts to resolve these issues is only leading to more frustration.

“Were you able to get this resolved?” another user asked them.

“In 5-7 days apparently,” they responded.

@GameStop @GameStopHelp my boyfriend and I waited in line tonight to get God of War tonight at midnight. We purchased the $200 collectors edition. We open it up and NO steel book case and no voucher code for the game. Now GS is closed as it is almost 2AM. This is unbelievable. — Chels☁️ (@chelsea___g) November 9, 2022

Sony Santa Monica when someone tweets a cosplay: 😩😫😋



Sony Santa Monica when their customers aren’t getting the games they paid for.: 🦗🦗🦗🦗🦗 #GodofWar #GodofWarRagnarok https://t.co/mzlCsRs4kF — GOW Collector’s Edition Mishap! (@HelpUsSMS) November 10, 2022

Other people report similar waiting times and difficulty in commanding Sony’s immediate attention.

“It’s unfortunate that Sony has pretty much gutted their online support. @AskPlayStation no longer responds, and there’s no email either,” HelpUsSMS told me over Twitter. “So we have to either wait on the phone, or wait for an online chat.” And if you’ve ever bought anything before, you know how long that can take. Sony did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.