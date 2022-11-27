The Callisto Protocol Is Going Pretty Cheap At Harvey Norman This Week

If you’re keen to snap a cheap copy of The Callisto Protocol ahead of release this week, Harvey Norman currently has it listed for one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen so far.

As spotted by Mangobango over on OzBargain, Harveys currently has PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition down to $78. Further, the PS4 and Xbox One versions are down to $68. This puts both current and last-gen versions around $11 below JB Hi-Fi’s price.

A few links if you want to grab it:

So, if you were hunting for a cheap copy of The Callisto Protocol this week, there you go. Of course, this deal is coming from Harvey Norman. If you’re allergic to buying anything from them, I get it. I am but the messenger — I see a deal and tell you about it. What you do after that is up to you.

The Callisto Protocol is a new survival horror game, the first from Striking Distance Studios. It is directed by Glen Schofield who previously directed the original Dead Space. In this way, it can be considered a spiritual successor (of sorts) to Dead Space, which has a remake of its own dropping in January. The Callisto Protocol appears to lean in on the things that made Dead Space memorable, like claustrophobic level design, body horror, and a hero that desperately wishes he were literally anywhere else.

The Callisto Protocol launches later this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.