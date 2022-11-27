See Games Differently

The Callisto Protocol Is Going Pretty Cheap At Harvey Norman This Week

David Smith

David Smith

Published 58 mins ago: November 28, 2022 at 9:23 am -
Filed to:playstation 4
playstation 5ps4ps5the callisto protocolXboxxbox onexbox series xxsx
The Callisto Protocol Is Going Pretty Cheap At Harvey Norman This Week
Image: The Callisto Protocol, Kotaku Australia

If you’re keen to snap a cheap copy of The Callisto Protocol ahead of release this week, Harvey Norman currently has it listed for one of the cheapest prices we’ve seen so far.

As spotted by Mangobango over on OzBargain, Harveys currently has PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition down to $78. Further, the PS4 and Xbox One versions are down to $68. This puts both current and last-gen versions around $11 below JB Hi-Fi’s price.

A few links if you want to grab it:

So, if you were hunting for a cheap copy of The Callisto Protocol this week, there you go. Of course, this deal is coming from Harvey Norman. If you’re allergic to buying anything from them, I get it. I am but the messenger — I see a deal and tell you about it. What you do after that is up to you.

The Callisto Protocol is a new survival horror game, the first from Striking Distance Studios. It is directed by Glen Schofield who previously directed the original Dead Space. In this way, it can be considered a spiritual successor (of sorts) to Dead Space, which has a remake of its own dropping in JanuaryThe Callisto Protocol appears to lean in on the things that made Dead Space memorable, like claustrophobic level design, body horror, and a hero that desperately wishes he were literally anywhere else.

The Callisto Protocol launches later this week on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.