Warzone 2.0 Players Are Using Proximity Chat To Do The Cha Cha Slide

Players in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have been having a great time with the game’s proximity voice chat, which can be heard by allies and enemies alike.

The latest instance of this is an especially inspiring team leader getting both teams to lay down their weapons and do the Cha Cha Slide, a dance based on the 2000s-era meme song of the same title by DJ Casper. The gag works perfectly in a game setting because the song, which describes the movements of its own dance to the listener, was originally designed for use in movement-based fitness classes as much as the club.

100 Thieves player JhbTeam took advantage of the proximity chat by playing the song through his microphone and asking players on both teams to comply with its instructions. Most of them failed dismally, and the result is 40 perfect seconds of Warzone 2.0 footage.

i got the enemies in warzone to do the cha cha slide pic.twitter.com/APx4lOSN5w — 100T JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) November 21, 2022

Finally, world peace.

Players have been putting Warzone 2.0‘s proximity chat to work in other ways too.

They’re using it to deploy ferocious new innovations in sonic warfare. (Headphone warning on this one)

I haven’t laughed this hard in awhile😭😭 Proximity chat is such a w. This the new meta for warzone??? pic.twitter.com/TPhbHPETXz — GeeVee TNB (@xGeeVee) November 18, 2022

They’ve been saying bless you to the enemy when they sneeze.

But by far the best thing added to Warzone 2 is the proximity voice chat. These interactions are the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/cr3JPgWV9W — Nate (@nategibson) November 20, 2022

They’ve been trying to use the restrooms in peace.

They’ve brought the best of Sea of Thieves‘ emergent friendship-to-betrayal pipeline across with few changes.

Proximity chat is the best thing to ever happen to Warzone pic.twitter.com/hXFN3m1BqB — ModernWarzone 2.0 (@ModernWarzone) November 17, 2022

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.