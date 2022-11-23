See Games Differently

Warzone 2.0 Players Are Using Proximity Chat To Do The Cha Cha Slide

Published 2 hours ago: November 23, 2022 at 11:55 am -
Filed to:call of duty
call of duty warzonecall of duty warzone 2.0cha cha slidewarzonewarzone 2.0
Image: Activision, Kotaku Australia

Players in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 have been having a great time with the game’s proximity voice chat, which can be heard by allies and enemies alike.

The latest instance of this is an especially inspiring team leader getting both teams to lay down their weapons and do the Cha Cha Slide, a dance based on the 2000s-era meme song of the same title by DJ Casper. The gag works perfectly in a game setting because the song, which describes the movements of its own dance to the listener, was originally designed for use in movement-based fitness classes as much as the club.

100 Thieves player JhbTeam took advantage of the proximity chat by playing the song through his microphone and asking players on both teams to comply with its instructions. Most of them failed dismally, and the result is 40 perfect seconds of Warzone 2.0 footage.

Finally, world peace.

Players have been putting Warzone 2.0‘s proximity chat to work in other ways too.

They’re using it to deploy ferocious new innovations in sonic warfare. (Headphone warning on this one)

They’ve been saying bless you to the enemy when they sneeze.

They’ve been trying to use the restrooms in peace.

They’ve brought the best of Sea of Thieves‘ emergent friendship-to-betrayal pipeline across with few changes.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

