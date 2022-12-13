Chris Pine Heads To Dungeons & Dragons’ Other Famous City In A New Movie Tie-In

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is coming in hotter than a red dragon’s flame breath in April next year, but before you meet its band of misfit heroes on the big screen, they will make their introductions in a series of tie-in novels early next year — including Chris Pine’s charismatic bard.

io9 already brought you the news of E.K. Johnston’s The Druid’s Call a few months ago, following Sophia Lillis’ Tiefling Druid Doric, but now we can give you a first look at the cover for The Road to Neverwinter.

Penned by Jaleigh Johnson, Road to Neverwinter follows Edgin Darvis, Chris Pine’s bardic gadabout from Honour Among Thieves. After realising his life is in shambles and down on his out, a chance encounter with a barbarian named Holga (played by Gina Rodriguez in the movie) sees Edgin combine his need for redemption and a greater need to get some gold by forming a new adventuring crew, including a few more Honour Among Thieves figures like Simon the Half-Elf Sorcerer (Justice Smith) and the roguish Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant). After making a name for themselves as a heroic group — and occasionally a not-so-heroic group — Edgin and his fellow adventurers find themselves facing a new challenge, infiltrating the party of a lavish Neverwinter noble to loot his riches. But when Edgin uncovers there’s something sinister at play at the Shrake Estate, he has to make a choice about whether gold or his friends matters to him most.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves – The Road to Neverwinter is set to hit shelves.