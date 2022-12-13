See Games Differently

Goat Simulator 3 Tells Players To Run Epic-Exclusive Game Through Steam

2
Image: Coffee Stain Publshing / Valve / Kotaku Australia

Despite exclusively releasing for PC on the Epic Games Store, Goat Simulator 3 will only seem to work with a controller if played through Steam. Lol! Lmao!

According to a screenshot posted on the video game message board NeoGAF (which was later verified by VGC), a bot used by the official Goat Simulator 3 Discord server to answer troubleshooting questions has offered a solution to players trying to play the game with a controller on PC: play it on Steam instead.

goat simulator 3 steam
Screenshot: Gamezone / NeoGAF / Kotaku Australia

The bot essentially provides a step-by-step guide to somewhat veto the Epic Games exclusivity of Goat Simulator 3 in order to allow players to play the game with a controller:

  • Add the EGS Client as a “Non-Steam Game” to Steam
  • Plug-in your desired controller
  • Make sure Steam recognizes your controller in the settings
  • Launch the EGS Client from your Steam library
  • Start Goat Simulator 3

So basically, it’s playing a game on Steam but with extra steps.

Notably, Goat Simulator 3 for PC does not have native controller support, and games running through the Epic Games Launcher rely on games to have native controller support.

On the other hand, Steam doesn’t require games to have native controller support. This is all thanks to a feature called Steam Input which allows users to connect up any old controller to play any old game.

It seems particularly odd for a game that is available across multiple platforms, including ones that can only be played with a controller, to not have native controller support. That being said, it’s very funny to me that a troubleshooting bot provided by the makers of the game is telling people to simply play it on the service it isn’t exclusive to. Once again, Lol and Lmao.

In an attempt to draw players away from the Steam marketplace, they seem to have fumbled the bag here!

Comments

  • “In an attempt to draw players away from the Steam marketplace, they seem to have fumbled the bag here!”

    I doubt this is the case. Epic pay quite a bit for exclusivity, there’s every chance without this extra money the game might not exist.

    Reply

  • No, doubt funding issues excuse.

    EGS exclusives are not with the developer… but the publisher, the games are often full funded for development the bag of money is usually pretty late like 11th hour unless it’s really early access.

    Also with Goat Simulators success… it couldn’t get money to haveca sequel??? This isn’t a kick-started indie who didn’t meet it’s goal.

    EGS had switched strategy 2 years ago, instead of going for Indies… it was trying to get sequels that were previously Steam Key only… like Borderlands 3 or Hitman 3.

    The developer planned for it be on Steam, and sold as a Steam key… so there is no need to add a function that’s a Steam plugin. Oops the publisher sold it to Epic.

    Hitman 3 is probably the biggest screw up of this scale, they had to give away Hitman 1 and 2 for free to cover up the lack of planning the whole game from the ground up was built to auto detect Steam account previous purchases.

    Reply
