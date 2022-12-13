Goat Simulator 3 Tells Players To Run Epic-Exclusive Game Through Steam

Despite exclusively releasing for PC on the Epic Games Store, Goat Simulator 3 will only seem to work with a controller if played through Steam. Lol! Lmao!

According to a screenshot posted on the video game message board NeoGAF (which was later verified by VGC), a bot used by the official Goat Simulator 3 Discord server to answer troubleshooting questions has offered a solution to players trying to play the game with a controller on PC: play it on Steam instead.

The bot essentially provides a step-by-step guide to somewhat veto the Epic Games exclusivity of Goat Simulator 3 in order to allow players to play the game with a controller:

Add the EGS Client as a “Non-Steam Game” to Steam

Plug-in your desired controller

Make sure Steam recognizes your controller in the settings

Launch the EGS Client from your Steam library

Start Goat Simulator 3

So basically, it’s playing a game on Steam but with extra steps.

Notably, Goat Simulator 3 for PC does not have native controller support, and games running through the Epic Games Launcher rely on games to have native controller support.

On the other hand, Steam doesn’t require games to have native controller support. This is all thanks to a feature called Steam Input which allows users to connect up any old controller to play any old game.

It seems particularly odd for a game that is available across multiple platforms, including ones that can only be played with a controller, to not have native controller support. That being said, it’s very funny to me that a troubleshooting bot provided by the makers of the game is telling people to simply play it on the service it isn’t exclusive to. Once again, Lol and Lmao.

In an attempt to draw players away from the Steam marketplace, they seem to have fumbled the bag here!