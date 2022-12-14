Hayao Miyazaki’s Potentially Final Film Will Release In 2023

After a ten-year hiatus from feature films, Hayao Miyazaki is returning to the director’s chair with How Do You Live. Miyazaki has “retired” and then returned to direct another film many times over the past thirty years. Thank goodness he did, as he announced his first retirement a year before he decided to make Spirited Away.

The film is an adaptation of the 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino, a children’s book which follows a young boy’s life as he navigates growing up with his uncle after the deaths of his parents. It’s a very direct, interior book, which is fascinating because last year Toshiro Suzuki, one of the Studio Ghibli co-founders aid that the film is “fantasy on a grand scale,” according to the New York Times. Miyazaki is clearly not going for a direct adaptation of the subject mater.

Deadline reports that the movie will be released in Japan on July 14, and will reach the U.S. in the summer of 2023.