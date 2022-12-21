If You Get This New Marvel Snap Location, You’re Gonna Have A Bad Time

Just when I was about to settle down for my long winter’s nap and play a shit ton of Marvel Snap, the hit mobile card game just threw its worst location yet into heavy rotation. Vormir is where stuff goes to die, including my sanity thanks to some brutal slowdown and quirky bugs.

Marvel Snap recently unleashed the winterverse full of fun, festive new card variants and new store bundles for those players who have been carefully hoarding their hard-earned gold. This is good. I’m having fun. I want to get the card with Sunspot kicking back in the Icelandic hot spring. But last night Vormir appeared, a new location that destroys the first card played there for either side. This is bad. I’m not loving it. In fact, Vormir may as well have pissed in my eggnog.

I love when I’m 2 cubes away from lvl 50 and then I go into an absolute free fall. Kill me. — Dave (@DYorkFoSho) December 21, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Vormir, it’s a distant planet where Thanos murdered Gamora to get the Soulstone from Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War. Channeling this energy in Marvel Snap, the new location with a 40 per cent appearance rate through Thursday requires a sacrifice. The first card played there on both sides will get destroyed. Oh, if only it were that simple.

While this would be enough to qualify it as one of the most annoying Marvel Snap locations in my book, the real rub with Vormir — which is awfully close to the French word vomir meaning “to vomit” — is that oftentimes the animations can take forever to play out and things don’t always go as you’d expect. “Why every vormir animation is 20 seconds,” snarked one player on the Marvel Snap discord. They aren’t wrong.

Vormir sorta kinda breaks the hell out of Marvel Snap. Had to hard reset and sign out to fix the problem. #MarvelSnap pic.twitter.com/lV56uUe1EY — Jeb (@Jbigs11) December 21, 2022

Kotaku resident’s gabaghoul Alyssa Mercante said she thought her phone was going to explode after trying to play Sabretooth (who returns to the player’s hand with a new zero energy cost when destroyed) there. Meanwhile, Vormir locked up our social media editor Jeb Biggart’s iPhone, forcing him to close out the game entirely and restart. I even had Vormir appear twice in a single match. No thank you, friends. And even when Marvel Snap isn’t getting hung up on Vormir’s animations and calculations, it’s doing some…weird stuff.

Snap players are the Sir Isaac Newtons of their day, and they freaking love to test every new location with Green Goblin and Hobgoblin. You might think that if you’re the one playing the mischievous five energy fiend that it would not count towards the opposing player’s Vormir sacrifice requirement. But you would be wrong. Many a goblin have perished this way in the name of science.

Got another one for you. T2 I play scorpion on Vormir. He dies. (WAI) T3 I drop Green goblin on Vormir thinking it wins the location. GG dies after he swaps sides. Why? My opponent didn’t “play” him. And GG doesn’t buff opponents Angela’s so the location is coded weird — Jamie (@khell18) December 21, 2022

There are of course cool things you can do with Vormir. When it’s not getting bugged by phantom Iron Fists or tricking you into thinking it already proc’d because the words are no longer highlighted, you can drop Electro. The card gives you plus one max energy but prevents you from playing more than one card per turn. Unless it dies. Say by sacrificing it at Vormir. Genius. Deadpool is also utterly OP and broken at the moment.

Just don’t expect Angel to fly out of your deck and take his place. That also seems to be bugged at the moment. Sorry sickos who love Vormir, Friday can’t come soon enough.