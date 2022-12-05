Incredible Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Glitch Creates A Slowbro That Won’t Leave You Alone

If you haven’t seen a single visual bug in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet, I’m impressed. I also feel a bit sorry for you though as, despite the ones that make playing the game a bad time, there’s the odd one that rocks hard.

The performance issues in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are generally a sight for sore eyes, with a large amount of them being chronicled right here. It’s a genuine shame considering all the new and exciting features that are a first for the Pokémon series, but that doesn’t mean that people haven’t been able to have some fun with at least a few of them.

TikTok user oopsmystudentsfoundme (I’m going to go out on a limb here and say she’s a teacher) posted a short video showcasing a previously unseen visual glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet featuring a Slowbro appearing where it shouldn’t.

As seen in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video, an unmoving Slowbro that can just be walked through simply will not stop placing itself in every room that the TikTok user goes into. If Game Freak did implement a few bug fixes, it looks like they might’ve missed this one.

In reference to the user’s caption though, this feels like one of those rare moments where it actually kinda rules that there’s a bug like this. “If it makes you smile, that’s not a bug, that’s a feature.” I’d have to agree.

Imagine you’re living your life, moisturised and unbothered, and a Slowbro is there for no reason. It’d be pretty funny, right?

But what about when the joke got old? Suddenly, you’re not laughing anymore, and the Slowbro is still there. You turn a corner, there’s Slowbro. You’re having a shower? Slowbro is having a shower too. You start to ask it to leave you alone, but it can’t hear you. It hasn’t heard you before, why would it now? There’s no connection between the two of you, it just exists in your life like a mole on a part of your body that you can’t see. But what about when that mole becomes cancerous?

Your relationships are falling apart. Your last partner said, “It’s either me or the Slowbro.” You’ve tried to explain that you don’t even know where the Slowbro came from, it’s just always been there. It’s not even yours. They leave. What happens then? Doesn’t matter. You’ve got a Slowbro now. You hear a faint laugh coming from the direction of the Slowbro, and you turn around to look at it. Its expression remains unchanged. This is your life now.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now for Nintendo Switch.