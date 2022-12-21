James Gunn Is Not Letting Troll Outrage Drive Decisions At DC Studios

As the dust settles from last week’s DC Studios shakeups, between Henry Cavill being done as Superman and Wonder Woman 3 not moving ahead, new co-chair and co-CEO James Gunn once again took to Twitter and Instagram to address the internet’s rumour mill of speculation.

“One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least,” he wrote in the statement, calling out the emboldened trolls who have riled themselves into a new movement in the hopes of getting the new DC to buckle. “Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names — but, to be frank, we’ve been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

The new era at DC live-action and animation aims to be unbothered and unafraid of reactions to big decisions when it comes to the comic book universes that are currently being re-tooled. Gunn continued, “We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC.”

Gunn also confirmed that Blue Beetle will still be released while also tackling the rumours regarding the properties he had prior involvement in, like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. He clarified, “I keep seeing posts with this untrue theory. We’re not recasting everyone except The Suicide Squad.” Which, great but we’re still holding out for one more Margot Robbie Harley Quinn story with Poison Ivy — at least. Seeing who’s safe or gone will continue into the new year.

