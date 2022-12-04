See Games Differently

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Adds A New Fellowship Of Cast Members

2

James Whitbrook

Published 2 hours ago: December 4, 2022
Filed to:amazon
Image: Amazon

The world of Middle-earth will no doubt expand in the second season The Rings of Power, so it’s not surprising that Amazon is touting a host of new faces coming to the cast for round two of its Lord of the Rings prequel. Also unsurprising? The fact that just who they’re playing is also mostly being kept secret.

At least this time that secrecy is, at least hopefully, not to masquerade that one of them is actually playing the Dark Lord Sauron, like we got with Charlie Vickers’ Halbrand in season one. It’d be a bit rude to have two Saurons after all! But even then, we’ve got no details as to just who most of these new stars will play, but at least we have their names as new members of the season 2 roster:

  • Ben Daniels (Rogue One, The Crown)
  • Nicholas Woodeson (Rome, Skyfall)
  • Nia Towle (Persuasion)
  • Amelia Kenworthy (IRL, Messenger)
  • Sam Hazeldine (The Hunstman: Winter’s War, Sandman)
  • Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour (The Witcher, Young Wallander)
  • Gabriel Akuwudike (Hanna, The War of the Worlds)

Only one character was identified, and in a twist, it’s actually a recast: Hazeldine will take over the role of the mysterious fallen Elf turned leader of the Orcs, Adar, played in season one by Game of Thrones’ Joseph Mawle. No reason for Mawle’s exit from the series was given.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The second season is expected to debut some time in 2024.

  • Depending on what stage of the story they base the second season on, they could well require a second Sauron. In the fall of Numenor, Sauron lost a significant portion of his power, and in the process his ability to take a fair form. The form he took instead was towering, well above the stature of Charlie Vickers. So it wouldn’t surprise me if they brought in someone more size-appropriate for that. However, if they limit the major cast changes to the ones listed above, I think its safe to say we’re not at that stage yet.

    • Also if you want to know why Joseph Mawle left, his twitter covers it briefly (dec 2), implying he left on his own accord to pursue other roles, tho he doesn’t explicitly state exactly what caused that decision.

