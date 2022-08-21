The Epic Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Soundtrack Is Here, With a Theme by Howard Shore

Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films would be nowhere near as memorable without the musical stylings of Howard Shore. So it was only right that Amazon brought Shore back to contribute the theme to its upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power show, to assist the already quite capable and exciting composer, Bear McCreary. And now, you can hear it all.

Amazon just released the full soundtrack for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power by McCreary featuring an opening theme by Shore. You can listen to the whole soundtrack now wherever you stream music, but here’s Shore’s theme for your listening pleasure.

Oh and what the heck, here’s the full 37-song soundtrack, via Spotify.

Though the score is available on all streaming services, Amazon listeners have access to two exclusive songs from the soundtrack: “Find the Light” and “The Promised King.” You can click here to listen to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one soundtrack on Amazon. It’s also available in all manner of physical media like CDs (available here) and an exclusive Mondo release of the LP which you can get here, as well as an Amazon-exclusive vinyl available here.

McCreary, best known for his work on Battlestar Galactica and The Walking Dead, really outdid himself with this stuff. “J.R.R. Tolkien’s stunning novels and their film adaptations have had a profound impact on my imagination for nearly my entire life,” McCreary said in a press release. “I am honoured to compose the music that will help guide audiences through the major events of the Second Age of Middle-earth.”

Here’s the full cover and track listing which will also give you a few hints of where this new Tolkien saga may go. The show itself debuts with two episodes on September 2 and we’ll have much more soon.

01) “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Main Title” (by Howard Shore)

02) “Galadriel”

03) “Khazad-dûm”

04) “Nori Brandyfoot”

05) “The Stranger”

06) “Númenor”

07) “Sauron”

08) “Valinor”

09) “In the Beginning”

10) “Elrond Half-Elven”

11) “Durin IV”

12) “Harfoot Life”

13) “Bronwyn and Arondir”

14) “Halbrand”

15) “The Boat”

16) “Sundering Seas”

17) “Nobody Goes Off Trail”

18) “Elendil and Isildur”

19) “White Leaves”

20) “The Secrets of the Mountain”

21) “Nolwa Mahtar”

22) “Nampat”

23) “A Plea to the Rocks” (feat. Sophia Nomvete)

24) “This Wandering Day” (feat. Megan Richards)

25) “Scherzo for Violin and Swords”

26) “Sailing into Dawn”

27) “Find the Light” (Amazon Music Exclusive)

28) “For the Southlands”

29) “Cavalry”

30) “The Promised King” (Amazon Music Exclusive)

31) “Water and Flame”

32) “In the Mines”

33) “The Veil of Smoke”

34) “The Mystics”

35) “Perilous Whisperings”

36) “The Broken Line”

37) “Wise One”

38) “True Creation Requires Sacrifice”

39) “Where the Shadows Lie” (Instrumental)