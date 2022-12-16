The Newest Game From Danganronpa Creator Takes Interrogations To The Battlefield

The minds behind the Danganronpa series are back with a new game, and it looks like a whole lot of fun.

Spike Chunsoft, the developers behind the Danganronpa games, recently announced their newest game Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. You can check out the trailer below.

In this ‘lucid-noir adventure’, you play as Yuma Kokohead, an amnesiac detective in training that must investigate unsolved cases by exploring a mysterious realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth, where the mysteries that shroud the cases materialise as ‘gimmicks and traps’.

You’re also accompanied by Shinigami, who is contracted to haunt you. She exists in a rotund ‘spirit-form’ in the real world but turns into a humanoid character when you enter the Mystery Labyrinth. She seems wild; I love it.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is basically an action JRPG mixed with an Ace Attorney-like investigation game, and it looks incredibly cool. That’s a given, though, as the Danganronpa games notably have quite a striking art style. That being said, I’m impressed with how well the Danganronpa art style translates into 3D.

There’s also a quick look at a Boss Battle, which seemingly looks as if you’re hitting investigation questions at the Boss. The thought of literally smacking a guy in the face with a “WHERE WERE YOU ON THE NIGHT OF THE 14TH” is very funny to me.

Hopefully, my eyes deceived me, but I thought I saw a hint of a framerate drop in the trailer during an outdoor section of gameplay, which had me a little worried about how the game might run on Switch. Fingers crossed that kind of thing gets ironed out!

There isn’t an official release date for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE yet, but it’s expected to release in Autumn of next year. Add that to the pile of games coming out in early 2023!