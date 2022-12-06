Nobody Knows What To Do With Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Golden Potato

Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Animal Crossing-like from Disney and Gameloft, have revealed its first redeemable code to the public, and it’s a weird potato!

In a recent promotional image for Disney Dreamlight Valley, developer Gameloft decided to turn the promo itself into a sort of game. The photo (when downloaded) has the file name ‘LOOK CLOSER’. So look closer fans did, and this is what they found.

Pictured above, the promotional Halloween photo includes a code (GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM) that can be redeemed via Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s settings (HELP > SETTINGS > CLAIM).

Upon redeeming this code, Disney Dreamlight Valley players receive A Mysterious Object, which is described as a ‘Golden item’ that ‘looks weirdly like a potato’.

According to PC Gamer, players have attempted to cook the golden potato, gift the golden potato to the various Disney characters that roam the land, drop it out of their inventories, and even plant it. None of these actions have worked.

The golden potato is apparently a ‘quest item’ despite there currently being no known quest that requires a golden potato, meaning there’s no way to get rid of it. As of writing, the golden potato simply sits in one’s inventories as a little inedible treat.

As Disney Dreamlight Valley is still in Early Access, there are still plenty of features in the game to be included as time goes by. Perhaps Gameloft has some lofty plans for the golden potato, but there’s no telling what those plans might be.

What would you do if one day, Mickey Mouse showed up at your door and handed you a mysterious golden potato? Would you thank him? Would you throw it back in his face?

What if he told you that it could make all your dreams come true? Would you rub the golden potato and make a wish? What if he laughed at you and told you that was just a prank and he can’t believe that you actually did that? Would you get violent with Mickey Mouse?