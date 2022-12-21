‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Phil Spencer Outs Himself As A Rabid Vampire Survivors Fan

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 36 mins ago: December 21, 2022 at 12:38 pm
phil spencer
vampire survivorsXbox
Image: AP / poncle / Kotaku Australia

As the year comes to its end, we’re seeing more and more gamers come out of the woodwork to talk about their favourite games of the year (like me!), and also to show off which games grabbed them by the goolies. It just so happens that Xbox boss Phil Spencer is one of those gamers, and the game that grabbed his goolies was Vampire Survivors.

In a recent tweet, Phil Spencer showed off his Xbox gaming stats via the Xbox achievement-tracking website TrueAchievements, revealing Vampire Survivors as his most played game.

Playing 53 games in a year is something, but 641 hours is pretty impressive when you’ve got a whole company to run.

Over a third of that playtime was dedicated to Spencer’s clear favourite of this year, which just so happens to be a surprise favourite of many gamers: Vampire Survivors.

Vampire Survivors, the roguelite time survival hit of 2022, has garnered a strong love across the gaming sphere. It’s appeared on many a Best Games of 2022 list, originally appearing for free in early access on itch.io last year.

Since its full release in October, it’s gotten a whole lot of praise for its humour, gameplay loop, visual design, and addictive nature. It’s no wonder Xbox Phil has been on it for 233 hours, it’s hard to rip yourself away from it.

I only jumped into Vampire Survivors recently when it became available on mobile devices, as I was looking for something to play on iPad in between playing MTG: Arena. While it didn’t jump out at me before I played it, the second I actually started I found it very difficult to stop.

Vampire Survivors rocks. It goes hard as hell. If the head of Xbox can sink over 200 hours into it, it’s gotta have something going on.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

