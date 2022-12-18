See Games Differently

Satisfactory Devs Dunk On Elon’s Stinky New Twitter Policy

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: December 19, 2022 at 10:20 am
Image: AP / Coffee Stain / Kotaku Australia

We recognize that many of our readers are active on other gaming news websites. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain gaming news websites on Kotaku Australia.

Just kidding, what a stinker that would be!

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with what The World’s Most Annoying Guy has been posting on The Blue Bird Website He Bought That Made Him Lose His Top Spot As The World’s Richest Weiner, here’s a new decree he’s decided to put in. It was revealed by the Twitter Support account this morning that Twitter will no longer allow ‘free promotion’ of ‘certain social media platforms’ on their platform.

The ‘certain social media platforms’ that Twitter Support (a.k.a Musk, it’s Musk. Come on now) is referring to are Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post and Nostr, as well as any third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee and lnk.bio. Good luck getting your shit out there if you’re an artist or a creator! Isn’t free speech awesome?

This also comes after the Twitter account for Mastodon copped a ban the other day, as well as people realising that they were unable to put Mastodon links into tweets. This most likely was the start of the new policy that we’ve seen put in place today. It’s interesting though, as Elon Musk seemingly can’t stop posting about how awesome Twitter is going and how there are more people using it now than ever before, so why block the posting of other social media account links? Hm! Curious!

In response to this clown move, the Twitter account for Satisfactory, the open-world factory-building sim from Goat Simulator developers Coffee Stain Studios, decided to post their own Musk-dunk decree.

It seems like a pretty stupid rule when you put it into that perspective, doesn’t it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Whats next banning Twitch and YouTube links?

    The reference to “free promotion” seems to be a jab at not only his opponents, but maybe also to other corporations who yanked asvertising. Pay up or no promotional tweets.

  • This is another one where, on the surface, the policy doesn’t sound inherently unreasonable. Coles doesn’t have an interest in promoting Woolworths, or vice-versa.

    It’s classic Musk, however, in that it’s a policy that’s arrived out of nowhere from a strategic policy vacuum, and feels very much like a mini-tanty to justify a few account blocks he was looking for an excuse to do anyhow. Not to mention that the radical free speech advocate isn’t all that radical after all, quelle surprise.

    It also misunderstands the nature of the platform and the world wide web. People don’t just go to Twitter for Twitter. In the end, most of the larger platforms have built their business precisely on the symbiotic relationship between different players. If Twitch starts banning random cross references, and the result is that other companies start banning Twitch, then Twitch hurts itself as much as it discourages users from leaving the platform.

    In any case, Musk can’t bully people into staying on the platform, all that’s going to do is drive more people away.

    There really is no shortage of schadenfreude watching Musk continuously prove how massive wealth and an oversized ego can be disconnected from any particular intelligence or business acumen.

