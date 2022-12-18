Satisfactory Devs Dunk On Elon’s Stinky New Twitter Policy

We recognize that many of our readers are active on other gaming news websites. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain gaming news websites on Kotaku Australia.

Just kidding, what a stinker that would be!

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with what The World’s Most Annoying Guy has been posting on The Blue Bird Website He Bought That Made Him Lose His Top Spot As The World’s Richest Weiner, here’s a new decree he’s decided to put in. It was revealed by the Twitter Support account this morning that Twitter will no longer allow ‘free promotion’ of ‘certain social media platforms’ on their platform.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

The ‘certain social media platforms’ that Twitter Support (a.k.a Musk, it’s Musk. Come on now) is referring to are Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post and Nostr, as well as any third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee and lnk.bio. Good luck getting your shit out there if you’re an artist or a creator! Isn’t free speech awesome?

This also comes after the Twitter account for Mastodon copped a ban the other day, as well as people realising that they were unable to put Mastodon links into tweets. This most likely was the start of the new policy that we’ve seen put in place today. It’s interesting though, as Elon Musk seemingly can’t stop posting about how awesome Twitter is going and how there are more people using it now than ever before, so why block the posting of other social media account links? Hm! Curious!

In response to this clown move, the Twitter account for Satisfactory, the open-world factory-building sim from Goat Simulator developers Coffee Stain Studios, decided to post their own Musk-dunk decree.

We recognize that many of our players play other video games. However, we will no longer allow Satisfactory players to play any other video games such as Minecraft, Goat Simulator, God of War, Runescape, Final Fantasy. Stray is okay though. Cute cat. Also the mouse game is okay. https://t.co/2BBK2MCCui — Satisfactory (@SatisfactoryAF) December 18, 2022

It seems like a pretty stupid rule when you put it into that perspective, doesn’t it?