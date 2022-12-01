See Games Differently

Sonic Frontiers Is Getting More Content In 2023, And It’s All Free

Ruby Innes

Published 5 hours ago: December 1, 2022 at 3:58 pm -
Image: SEGA

SEGA has revealed that Sonic Frontiers will be getting a whole bunch of new content in 2023.

Following the launch of Sonic Frontiers and the release of the free Monster Hunter collab pack in November, SEGA has gone and dropped a 2023 Content Roadmap for Sonic Frontiers. SEGA’s 2023 plans consist of three big updates to Sonic Frontiers, all of which will be free to all owners of the game.

While SEGA hasn’t gone into full detail as to what will be included in the three updates for 2023, here’s what it has said:

  • Update 1
    • Juke Box
    • Photo Mode
    • New Challenge Modes
  • Update 2
    • Sonic’s Birthday
    • Open Zone Challenge
    • New Koco
  • Update 3
    • New playable characters
    • New story

SEGA has also stated in its press release for the announcement that details on “exact release timing and specifics about the content of each update” will be revealed “at a later date”.

In the meantime, Sonic Frontiers players will be able to download a free DLC on December 21st called the Holiday Cheer Suit DLC. It is a Santa Claus outfit for Sonic the Hedgehog. Very silly. I love it.

Look at him. How ridiculous. (Image: SEGA)

It looks like SEGA has perhaps learned from the absolute terror that was the Sonic Origins DLC fiasco, which saw the DLC in the game consisting of character animations in the main menu. Because that was an incredibly normal thing to have to pay extra for!

I’m actually quite enjoying Sonic Frontiers, despite having literally no idea what was going on when I first started playing it. Sure, I still don’t fully understand what’s going on, but I’m having fun regardless. That’s Sonic for ya, right?

The ‘new playable characters’ part of the update has me hoping that Sonic Frontiers might go in a Sonic Adventure-esque direction, but I’m not going to put my expectations too high. I want to protect my sanity.

  • An unheard-of instance of SEGA actually finishing a Sonic game after releasing it unfinished. Now if only they’d done that with 2006 or Forces instead of selling leftover content as DLC for them, their brand wouldn’t be a budget Mario.

