David Smith

David Smith

December 1, 2022 at 8:00 am
Welcome to another Talk Amongst Yourselves, a home for Kotaku’s Aussie readers to chat about anything and everything. Ask us questions in the comments. Get recommendations on new indie or AAA games! Rant about something at work, or have a whine about Windows updates. Whatever you prefer, drop a comment in here and you’ll find a friend.

For more chats, don’t forget to join our Discord! We have a wonderful and welcoming community of like-minded readers and we’d love for you to be a part of it. Talk about games, movies, and memes, ask David and Ruby questions in the Ask Kotaku channel, or even find a squad in Looking For Group. Come by and say hello, we’d love to see you. (If the Discord link above isn’t working, let us know in the comments or via our social media channels and we’ll get it fixed for you).

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

