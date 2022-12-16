Ubisoft Winter Sale Has Big Savings On Games Like Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

‘Tis that time of the year when every store, shop, and retailer begins slashing prices on everything in an effort to make as much money as possible during the holiday season. A magical time, really. And Ubisoft is joining in on the fun with a new, large winter sale, happening now, that sees games like Mario + Rabbids, Far Cry 6, Rider’s Republic, and Rainbow Six Siege heavily discounted.

This year, Ubisoft is offering extra savings on top of the discounted prices. If you spend over $US20 ($28) you can use promo code “HOLIDAY22” to receive an additional $US10 ($14) off your total order. Conveniently, Ubisoft has made sure a bunch of its discounted games during the sale are just under $US20 ($28), forcing you to buy at least two if you want to take advantage of the promo code. But depending on the game and price, that’s still a solid deal on big titles like Assassin’s Creed and The Division.

Do note that while some of these digital deals are available to console players — like the Nintendo Switch-exclusive Mario + Rabbids sequel — most of these offers are only for the PC ports of each game. Anyway, here are some of the best deals I spotted from this large sale ending January 5, 2023. (These prices don’t include the $US10 ($14) promo code discount.)