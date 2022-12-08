Vampire Survivors Gets Surprise Mobile Release

Vampire Survivors — which was technically released at the very end of 2021 — is on a lot of people’s GOTY shortlists, partly because most people only got around to playing it in 2022, but mostly because it’s very good.

If you’re yet to play it, here’s the basic pitch:

Vampire Survivors, as the name suggests, is all about survival. It’s a pseudo-roguelike wherein you traverse an arena that rapidly begins to fill with all sorts of creepy monsters. Bats, skeletons, mummies, and giant praying mantises all relentlessly converge on your location from the edges of the screen. Luckily, the only thing you as the player need to concern yourself with is navigating this throng; your character auto-attacks with whatever gear you manage to acquire through level ups and item drops.

Previously available on PC, the game had a surprise release on mobile earlier today, turning up for sale on both the App Store and Play Store. While it’s desktop version is available on Steam for a cheap standalone price (its itch.io edition is free), these mobile editions are free to download.

The Apple version (it’s also out for iPads) is here, and the Play Store one here.

It’s funny that it’s now actually out on mobile, since our impressions of the game from earlier in the year specifically said: