Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Teases A Wild Collaboration

Have you ever been playing the roguelike shoot-em-up Vampire Survivors and thought it might be improved if the vampire elf Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3 were to show up? Well, something like that might be in the cards. Either that or Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke is just tweeting out his best ideas.

Vincke tweeted a poll on March 18, which asked his followers, “Should Baldur’s Gate 3 and Vampire Survivors collaborate?” The only two answers were “Yes” and Fuck yes.” This was followed by a photo of Vincke meeting with Vampire Survivors developer Poncle’s senior marketing manager Geo Morgan, both of whom are giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

This doesn’t confirm that anything is actually happening because Vincke can just tweet whatever he feels like. If, hypothetically, he and Morgan meet up and start joking about what would happen if Astarion or other Baldur’s Gate 3 characters started showing up in the roguelike, one could imagine how those conversations lead to a tweet of this nature. But if enough interest is shown, maybe it will actually push Poncle and Larian Studios to put things in motion.

Vampire Survivors has collaborated with other video games in the past, including an Among Us crossover DLC that was released at the tail end of 2023. The Emergency Meeting expansion included the Among Us crewmates as playable characters, so it’s easy to envision a collaboration that might feature party Baldur’s Gate 3 party members Gale, Shadowheart, Karlach, Lae’zel, Wyll, and plenty of other heroes. But for now, it’s an idea being floated out on Vincke’s Twitter. Hopefully, it becomes something real. I’d love a reason to jump into Vampire Survivors to satiate my Baldur’s Gate 3 fandom brain rot.

Since its launch in 2022, Vampire Survivors has received periodic updates that have brought significant changes to the shoot-em-up. This has included a new engine and a co-op mode, as well as the aforementioned Among Us crossover.