Vampire Survivors First DLC Is A Lot For A Little

Vampire Survivors, one of 2022’s smash hit indies, is getting its first round of DLC.

Vampire Survivors is a gothic horror bullet hell game with rogue-lite elements developed by Poncle. Its simplicity in gameplay and design is surprisingly addictive and has proved itself to be one of this year’s big favourites.

Since its release into early access and then subsequent full release, Vampire Survivors has received an absolute buttload of updates that feature new characters, new weapons, new spells, and even a final boss. However, developer Poncle has announced that their debut game will be getting even more content soon in a new DLC.

The DLC, titled Legacy of the Moonspell, will be the first DLC for Vampire Survivors and introduces a new stage, new characters, new monsters, new weapons, new music, and perhaps new ‘hidden mysteries’. According to Polygon,

The Steam page doesn’t give all the DLC content away, but here’s what’s been revealed so far:

New characters

Miang Moonspell – The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist.

– The last disciple of the Moonspell Clan before its downfall, and possibly its finest. Self-consciously a shounen protagonist. Menya Moonspell – One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like.

– One of the few surviving Moonspell elders, Menya’s mystical powers are near god-like. Syuuto Moonspell – A banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile.

– A banished practitioner of the new moon dark magic, Syuuto is nonetheless an enemy of evil. Poor personal hygiene may contribute to his continued exile. Babi-Onna – Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle.

– Returned from the dead to seek vengeance on demons and mortals alike, she nonetheless retains her impeccable ability to charm, amuse, and dazzle. And more!

New weapons

Silver Wind – An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure).

– An ancestral force unleashed by the staff of the Moonspell Clan, only those born under the moon can fully wield its power (or whoever finds it in a chest, we’re not sure). Four Seasons – A set of orbs that unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth.

– A set of orbs that unleash the power of the changing seasons, of death and rebirth. Summon Night – A weapon that drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil.

– A weapon that drips with the darkness of the new moon. Despite the clan’s superstitions, even the shadows can oppose evil. Mirage Robe – An enchanted kimono, weaved on a loom from the silk of the earth spider, and imbued with a fragment of Babi-Onna’s vengeful spirit. Besides, it looks fabulous darling.

– An enchanted kimono, weaved on a loom from the silk of the earth spider, and imbued with a fragment of Babi-Onna’s vengeful spirit. Besides, it looks fabulous darling. And… more!

New stage

Mt.Moonspell – Our biggest stage yet, a sprawling map featuring several different environments, all with their own challenges and resident monsters! This one stage includes an abandoned castle, a snow-covered mountain, a yokai-infested village, and more besides.

The Legacy of the Moonspell DLC will cost $1.99 and will be available on both Steam and the Xbox marketplace from December 15th.

If you haven’t had a go of Vampire Survivors yet, you’re missing out majorly. There’s a reasonably chunky demo of the game available to play for free on Itch.io, but the full game is also cheap as chips at $5.99 on Steam right now as well as included with Xbox Game Pass.

Who knows, this DLC might even include an actual vampire! We don’t know until we know!