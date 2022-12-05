See Games Differently

What’s Your Favourite Game Of 2022?

Published 55 mins ago: December 5, 2022 at 2:31 pm
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hey, stinkers! It’s coming to that time of the year (the end of it, to be precise) when we make silly little lists of our favourite games from the past year of 2022.

Of course, they’re not ready yet. It’s too early! There’s still time for more games to come out, which makes the list creation even harder!

There are years where a metric fucktonne of bangers come out in one go, and there are years where the gaming oasis has dried up and there are parched beasts surrounding it. 2022, I believe, was smack bang in the middle. Thanks, delays!

All that being said, there still were some REAL heavy hitters, and I decided to ask the folks in Hell (Twitter) which game release this year really did it for them. I thought this might alleviate some of my stress around making my own list, but I don’t think it did. It was fun, though!

In the interest of keeping things visually clean here, I have tallied the answers I received from this thread to make a little list of this year’s favourite games:

  • Elden Ring – 12 votes
  • Cult of the Lamb – 6 votes
  • Tunic – 5 votes
  • Vampire Survivors – 5 votes
  • Stray – 5 votes
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – 3 votes
  • Pentiment – 3 votes
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2 votes
  • Trombone Champ – 2 votes
  • NORCO – 2 votes
  • Immortality – 2 votes
  • Betrayal at Club Low – 1 vote
  • Splatoon 3 – 1 vote
  • PGA 2K23 – 1 vote
  • Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – 1 vote
  • Marvel Snap – 1 vote
  • WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King – 1 vote
  • Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1 vote
  • Grounded – 1 vote
  • Neon White – 1 vote
  • Citizen Sleeper – 1 vote
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – 1 vote
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – 1 vote
  • Signalis – 1 vote
  • Bear and Breakfast – 1 vote
  • The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow – 1 vote
  • The Quarry – 1 vote
  • Frog Detective 3 – 1 vote

Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring took the top spot. I would be surprised if it didn’t take the top spot on the vast majority of lists you’ll see in the next coming weeks, let alone the top spot of the various Game Award shows.

Surprisingly, no God of War Ragnarok lovers in the chat! I would’ve for sure thought that at least one person had it up there, but nope! Different strokes, different folks, I guess.

But now it’s time to turn it over to you folks. Normally, I’d say what my top game of this year was, but we’re just going to have to wait for that one!

What was your personal favourite game of the year for 2022? Which one hit the spot like no other? Let us know in the comments!

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • Didn’t play Elden Ring, not my type of game (but 100% agree it deserves its accolades)

    So my vote is Vampire Survivors for design, affordability, enjoyability and its genre molding impact that it spawned clones.

    Spiderman on PC is my second choice, like that was an absolute gem of a PC Port of an already acclaimed game with zero scuff.

  • For me it’s an almost neck and neck finish between Elden Ring and GoW Raganork.

    I love both a lot so I really have to look at where they differ and I think Elden Ring takes it by a curly nose hair simply because it’s hard to ignore the huge jump forward it took and even though I’ve been enjoying Raganork immensely, it just felt safe.
    (Which is great in its own way)

    Honourable mention for most attention this year would be Genshin.

