What’s Your Favourite Game Of 2022?

Hey, stinkers! It’s coming to that time of the year (the end of it, to be precise) when we make silly little lists of our favourite games from the past year of 2022.

Of course, they’re not ready yet. It’s too early! There’s still time for more games to come out, which makes the list creation even harder!

There are years where a metric fucktonne of bangers come out in one go, and there are years where the gaming oasis has dried up and there are parched beasts surrounding it. 2022, I believe, was smack bang in the middle. Thanks, delays!

All that being said, there still were some REAL heavy hitters, and I decided to ask the folks in Hell (Twitter) which game release this year really did it for them. I thought this might alleviate some of my stress around making my own list, but I don’t think it did. It was fun, though!

In the interest of keeping things visually clean here, I have tallied the answers I received from this thread to make a little list of this year’s favourite games:

Elden Ring – 12 votes

– 12 votes Cult of the Lamb – 6 votes

– 6 votes Tunic – 5 votes

– 5 votes Vampire Survivors – 5 votes

– 5 votes Stray – 5 votes

– 5 votes TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – 3 votes

– 3 votes Pentiment – 3 votes

– 3 votes A Plague Tale: Requiem – 2 votes

– 2 votes Trombone Champ – 2 votes

– 2 votes NORCO – 2 votes

– 2 votes Immortality – 2 votes

– 2 votes Betrayal at Club Low – 1 vote

– 1 vote Splatoon 3 – 1 vote

– 1 vote PGA 2K23 – 1 vote

– 1 vote Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – 1 vote

– 1 vote Marvel Snap – 1 vote

– 1 vote WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King – 1 vote

– 1 vote Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 1 vote

– 1 vote Grounded – 1 vote

– 1 vote Neon White – 1 vote

White – 1 vote Citizen Sleeper – 1 vote

– 1 vote Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – 1 vote

– 1 vote Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope – 1 vote

– 1 vote Signalis – 1 vote

– 1 vote Bear and Breakfast – 1 vote

– 1 vote The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow – 1 vote

– 1 vote The Quarry – 1 vote

– 1 vote Frog Detective 3 – 1 vote

Unsurprisingly, Elden Ring took the top spot. I would be surprised if it didn’t take the top spot on the vast majority of lists you’ll see in the next coming weeks, let alone the top spot of the various Game Award shows.

Surprisingly, no God of War Ragnarok lovers in the chat! I would’ve for sure thought that at least one person had it up there, but nope! Different strokes, different folks, I guess.

But now it’s time to turn it over to you folks. Normally, I’d say what my top game of this year was, but we’re just going to have to wait for that one!

What was your personal favourite game of the year for 2022? Which one hit the spot like no other? Let us know in the comments!