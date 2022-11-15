What Was The First Game You Ever Played?

Ruh roh, it’s time for another community post! This time, I want you to take a journey back to your childhood (if you can remember it).

As I’ve mentioned in the past, I love hearing about other people’s experiences with video games. I’ve also always found that people like sharing that sort of stuff with you if you share yours first. So my question is What is the first game that you ever played?

UPDATE: My answer WAS Reader Rabbit 1st Grade for PC, and it was indeed true that I played it as a child.

However, I have been informed that it actually was not the first game I ever played. My brother Zac, who is three years older than me, has actually let me know that the first game I ever played was actually Richard Scarry’s Busytown for DOS, closely followed by The Lion King Activity Centre for Windows PC.

sorry to correct you rubes, but the first game you ever actually played was ‘richard scarry’s busytown’, followed by the lion king activity centre which you actually figured out how to insert the disc and boot up. pic.twitter.com/AR7MKNMGbP — 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐚’𝐬 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐲 (@ZacSupreme) November 15, 2022

It was then after those games that I played Reader Rabbit 1st Grade after receiving the game from the MS Readathon. My memory has been wrong for many, many years now. What are the odds!

From Reader Rabbit I went to Freddi Fish, then Putt Putt, then Pajama Sam, and so on. A little bit of Bugdom at school was there too, but my very first game ever before I drowned in the world of Nintendo was Richard Scarry’s Busytown.

I went to Twitter to see what they had to say, and I got too many answers. I actually was surprised by just how many responses I got, even though I know (as a gamer) that gamers LOVE to have opinions. Here they are.

And now, I ask for YOUR gamer opinion!

Do you remember the first game you ever played? What game was it? Does it still hold a special place in your heart? Or do you look back and think about how much you hate it? Let me know in the comments!