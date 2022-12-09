See Games Differently

We’re Getting A New Hellboy Game, Based On The Comics

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: December 9, 2022 at 11:36 am -
Screenshot: Hellboy

We’ve had a few Hellboy games over the years, based on both the comics and the films, but none have managed to capture Mike Mignola’s iconic style as perfectly as Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd, announced tonight at the Game Awards.

An action game, it drops you into a 3D realisation of Hellboy’s comic book world, and asks you to do the only thing you would ever want to do in a Hellboy game: beat the absolute shit out of some monsters with the Right Hand Of Doom.

Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and the Switch. I am also 98% sure that is Keith David providing Hellboy’s voice, which is just the icing on the cake.

