What Are You Playing Over The Holidays?

It is, if you can believe it, the end of the year.

With many of us heading into a short period of holiday relaxation, we ask ourselves a very important question: what are you playing over the holidays?

I’m writing this piece on a flight to Brisbane, by the grace of in-flight wifi, where I’ll be posted up for the next two weeks. I’ve brought my laptop with me, but I’ve actually elected to leave my gaming paraphernalia at home this year. The Switch is in its dock back in Melboure. The Ayaneo, left dormant on the shelf. Without wanting to be preachy about it, when you spend every week talking, thinking, and writing about video games, its important to get away from them in your downtime when you can. So that’s what I’m doing.

Ruby, I believe, is doing something similar. We promised to play a little Fortnite over the holidays, but that’ll have to wait until we’re both back online.

But that’s just us. How about you? What are you playing over the holidays? Are you settling into a good long game you can sink your teeth into? Chewing through Game of the Year must-plays? Heading to the beach and ignoring games altogether? Let us know in the comments down below.

Thanks for stopping by to hang out with us this year. It’s been a big one, with a lot of learning and growing for the both of us. We really do appreciate you hanging out with us.

As always, whatever you get up to over the holidays, we hope you have a safe and merry Christmas period, and we wish you a great and prosperous new year.

Cheers.