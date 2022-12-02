What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Friends and loved ones: the weekend. Another week, done and dusted, and the promise of a couple of days off lie ahead.

Obviously, and as always, we must figure out our game plan. So: What are you playing this weekend?

Now that the reviews are out, I can say that I’m really enjoying Marvel’s Midnight Suns! I think it has a really interesting and accessible approach to the deckbuilder genre that melds beautifully superheroics. I’ve heard that the devs’ first instinct was to make this game more like XCOM and I can see why they ripped a lot of that out. They’re right: it wouldn’t have worked. Anyway, I think it’s great fun and I’m looking forward to playing more of it.

Now that we’re in December, I’m also making time to chew through some of my GOTY backlog. There are games that I know I should have played this year that, for one reason or another, I just didn’t get to. Norco is one of those games. I kicked it off a few nights ago and I’m already in love with it — dreamlike, Lynchian, sci-fi, southern gothic? Yes PLEASE.

Finally, surprising no one, I am hounding all my friends to play Sea of Thieves with me. I want my ghostly green curse, and that means we need to rack up PVP wins. If you’re heading onto the seas this weekend, I hope to see you out there. And remember: No toxicity in PVP — we want a good, clean squabble among pirates. It may surprise you to know that, so far, this has been remarkably easy to find.

Ruby tells me she’s playing Astronite and finding it incredibly difficult, very rewarding. You know it’s good because Ruby is a soft and squishy baby who doesn’t love turbo-hard games. If she’s persevering with it, it must be pretty good.

But that’s just what we’re getting up to. How about you? Getting into something new? Something older? Nothing at all? Final Fantasy XIV crew, has Dragonflight tempted you a jot? Let us know!

And with that, we’re turning the lights out for another week! Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.