See Games Differently

When To See The Dead Island 2 Showcase In Australian Times

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: December 5, 2022 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:australian times
dambuster studiosdead islanddead island 2deep silverplaion
When To See The Dead Island 2 Showcase In Australian Times
Image: Deep Silver

There’s a Dead Island 2 showcase set for Wednesday morning and you know what that means: that’s right, another guide for when to catch it in Australian times.

After being delayed into 2023 only a few weeks agoDead Island 2 developers Dambuster Studios are keen to get the game back in front of people before Christmas. To that end, publisher Deep Silver will hold a final 2022 showcase, called Another Day In Hell-A (pronounced like El Ay, as in Los Angeles, where the game is set).

Like its predecessor, Dead Island 2 is an open-world zombie-slaying RPG in which protagonists must survive a version of Los Angeles where hell itself has overrun the city (aka an average Tuesday in LA, then) (Gottem). Zombies litter the streets, and our hero must survive the hordes, defend themselves with whatever’s lying around, and keep the deranged locals at bay to ensure their survival.

The Another Day In Hell-Ay Dead Island 2 showcase will feature a fresh look at gameplay, a new trailer, and, apparently, a new live-action short as well.

Where do I go to watch the Dead Island 2 showcase in Australia?

The Dead Island 2 showcase will be streamed on Deep Silver’s official Twitch channel. It will Walmost certainly find its way to YouTube from there.

What are the Australian start times for the Dead Island 2 showcase?

The Dead Island 2 showcase will stream in Australian times on Wednesday, December 7th. Start times in every Australian state, and in New Zealand, are as follows:

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

7:00 AM AEDT

QLD

6:00 AM AEST

SA

6:30 AM ACDT

NT

5:30 AM ACST

WA

4:00: AM AWST

NZ

9:00 AM NZDT

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.