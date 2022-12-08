Your Only Rule In Elden Ring’s PVP Colosseums Is To Have Fun

Elden Ring got a free PvP expansion with update 1.08’s December 7 rollout, which opened up three colosseums in the Lands Between, all ready for your spilled blood. I returned to developer FromSoftware’s open world after a long vacation (I hadn’t touched it since the spring, I needed to experience other games with in-universe indoor plumbing) to test it out, and was surprised by how much fun I had, even as decidedly not a “PvP person.”

Each colosseum, all empty and fairly nondescript battlegrounds in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, houses a different type of conflict. Leyndell’s Royal Colosseum contains a 1v1 “Duel Mode” with no respawn, the Limgrave Colosseum offers “United Combat” 2v2 with respawn or “Combat Ordeal” free-for-all with respawn, and the Caelid Colosseum has the previously mentioned modes with the added ability to summon Spirit Ashes.

Read More: Elden Ring’s Colosseum Update Arrives With Three New PvP Modes

And along with colosseums, the update brought a few necessary balance changes (and five new-but-Eurocentric hairstyles), which I think help level the playing field, despite a few immediate deaths on my end. In any case, I’ll gather my scattered bones and talk you through what you need to know about Elden Ring’s PvP refresh.

How do I access Elden Ring’s PvP colosseums?

Tricky FromSoftware wasn’t going to let you have your Roman fun that easily — you have to break down the gristle before you eat. But unlocking all three colosseums isn’t difficult, as long as you know where to go.

Limgrave Colosseum: from the Warmaster’s Shack site of grace, head north toward the circular building (aka the colosseum) by the shore. Open the main door and touch the stake of Marika inside to enter a match.

from the Warmaster’s Shack site of grace, head north toward the circular building (aka the colosseum) by the shore. Open the main door and touch the stake of Marika inside to enter a match. Leyndell Colosseum: start at the Leyndell, Capital of Ash site of grace, and head southwest until you’re behind the dead dragon. Jump onto the ruins, head up the ladder, continue straight, then west along the mountain path until you reach the large doors. Open them and touch Marika’s effigy.

start at the Leyndell, Capital of Ash site of grace, and head southwest until you’re behind the dead dragon. Jump onto the ruins, head up the ladder, continue straight, then west along the mountain path until you reach the large doors. Open them and touch Marika’s effigy. Caelid Colosseum: You’ll need to start at the slightly arcane Deep Siofra Well site of grace. Ride your horse west around the mountain pass, past the big guys trying to kill you with giant arrows, and behind the large, disappointed-seeming jar. Open the door there, touch the effigy.

After you access all three colosseums for the first time, they’ll be available for fast travel. Go to the Roundtable Hold — a smaller Marika statue to the right of the fireplace in the main room will let you choose your combat mode and venue.

What balance changes should I expect?

FromSoftware altered some builds’ power, so players’ fixation on thrust weapons has definitely abated. According to update notes, these are the following colosseum balance changes:

Thrust weapons have reduced counterattack damage

Some weapon types elicit reduced guard efficiency for attacks performed with a raised shield

Straight Swords, Thrusting Swords, Heavy Thrusting Swords, Curved Swords, Axes, Spears, Twinblade Swords, Katanas all have reduced poise damage

Bestial Sling also has reduced poise damage (but people still love to spam it!)

Carian Slicer is less powerful

What’s the best PvP build right now?

There doesn’t seem to be one build above the rest at the moment. People are vibing, letting their Spirit Ashes take care of each other in “Pokémon” battles and one-shotting you with their black magic.

Because of prevailing one-shots, I would recommend you opt for sweeping, ultra powerful attacks that can hold their own like Dragonfire, Collapsing Stars, and Giantsflame Take Thee, or weapons like Twinblades or a Curved Sword.

And if I really had to choose the best build… not pure strength, I’ll tell you that much. My Great Hammer-wielding, level 134 character died instantly trying to get close to some spellcasters, and I’ve noticed that fast, blood-letting, and dexterity-scaling weapons are most popular. Sluggish strength weapons struggle against them, though I was able to eliminate opponents in three hits when they finally let me land some.

But, I don’t know, I still had fun while losing. It’s certainly amusing to try shit out, especially in password-protected combat rooms where you can coordinate with your friends. I made my friend engage in torch-only warfare, for example, and learned that the Torchpole is much more punishing than the Torch. I also found that the rot-inducing Scorpion’s Stinger is a funny thing to whip out when you’ve agreed to a bare knuckle fistfight. Now you learned it, too.

I wouldn’t worry about what attacks should be considered “toxic,” or OP, or recommended builds, or whatever — this is a really relaxed update, and more than anything else, I think you should just try to enjoy yourself.