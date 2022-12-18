Your Summer 2023 Anime Guide: What To Watch And Where It’s Streaming

Oh, you thought you were free of Kotaku-themed anime slideshows? Nah, fam, you’re still trapped in the weeb mines with me. But hark, there be light at the end of this dakimakura-infested tunnel. Winter is coming, and with it are even more anime for your viewing pleasure.

Here are all the new and returning anime shows coming to your streaming services this summer. For both of our sakes, I’m omitting any ongoing series from the spring season from this guide. You’re welcome.

Aggretsuko Season 5

Studio: Fanworks

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: February 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A red panda named Retsuko overcomes the sexism and frustrations from her office job with screamo karaoke sessions.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

Studio: Project No.9

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: Jan 7

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: When a boy named Amane Fujimiya gifts his umbrella to the most popular girl in his school, Mahiru Shiina, she returns the favour by becoming the housekeeper for his dumpster fire of an apartment.

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World

Studio: Geek Toys

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 3

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: An adventurer named Nick is unfairly kicked out of his party for embezzling funds and forms a new partnership with similarly disgraced adventurers after a night of drinking.

Ayakashi Triangle

Studio: Connect

Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi, Romance, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: The relationship between two former-childhood friends with the ability to see yokai gets complicated after one of them is transformed into a girl by a talking cat and the other has to protect them while sorting out their romantic feelings.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

Studio: Pierrot

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: March 31

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The popular shonen anime, Black Clover, gets its first feature film.

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt So I’ll Max Out My Defence Season 2

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A noob named Kaede Honjo maxes out her dexterity stats in a popular VRMMO called New World Online and makes new friends while trouncing her enemies.

Buddy Daddies

Studio: P.A. Works

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two hitmen must balance their life of contract killings with being the guardians of a five-year-old girl.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4

Studio: Bones

Genre: Action, Mystery, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A murder investigation quickly turns into a trap that threatens to destroy the supernatural detectives, known as the Armed Detective Agency, from the inside.

By the Grace of the Gods Season 2

Studio: Maho Film

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After dying in his sleep, Ryoma Takebayashi is isekai’d into a fantasy world where he adventures with his new friends and takes care of slime creatures.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Comedy, Cooking, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 11

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A 27-year-old named Mukouda is mistakenly isekai’d into a fantasy world with the ability to concoct an array of delicious meals from modern-day Japan.

Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army

Studio: Encourage Films

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A no-magic-having dark general named Dariel is fired from his job after his bosses are replaced and enters into the wondrous world of adventuring for money.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

Studio: OLM

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A short-stack gyaru bullies her nerdy senpai that she very openly has a crush on.

Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of high school students’ colour commentary for a popular romance otome game they’re playing changes the storyline and motivations of its characters.

Farming Life in Another World

Studio: Zero-G

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude gets into that farmer’s life after getting isekai’d into a fantasy world.

The Fire Hunter

Studio: Signal.MD

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After humanity’s last war, people called fire hunters are charged with eliminating human beings infected by a disease that transforms them into fire beings that the hunters use as a fuel source.

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made Season 2

Studio: Hotline

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: January 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After his entire class gets isekai’d into a fantasy video game, a bullied high schooler named Seiichi Hiiragi goes from zero to hero after eating a strange fruit that gives him incredible luck.

Giant Beasts of Ars

Studio: Asahi Production

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: The giant mythical beasts who created the land humanity’s heroes conquered for themselves engage in an all-out war.

Handyman Saitou in Another World

Studio: C2C

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An average Joe gets isekai’d into a fantasy world where his rudimentary handyman skills are super effective.

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

Studio: Liber, Zero-G

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker and descendent of a supernatural race of beings with mystical powers subconsciously transforms his workplace into a blizzard whenever his heart flutters at the hyper competence of a co-worker he’s in love with.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

Studio: Cloud Hearts

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A powerful sorcerer goes radio silent after a huge war and later comes back into society as a student at one of the most prestigious magical schools in the realm.

In/Spectre Season 2

Studio: Brain’s Base

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Iwanaga Kotoko, the god of wisdom among demons, falls head over heels in love with a boy that all supernatural beings fear.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Studio: Studio Deen

Genre: Horror

Premiere Date: January 19

Where to Watch: Netflix

What’s It’s About in One Sentence: An anime adaptation of 20 short stories from famous horror mangaka Junji Ito.

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 12

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a chance encounter in a snow-infested world, a young man and a woman from the surface world embark on a life-changing adventure.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible

Studio: Pine Jam

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: January 10

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A meek highschooler named Junta Shiraishi is befriended by a girl in his class who, despite teasing him, wants him to be acknowledged by the rest of his classmates.

Lee’s Detective Agency

Studio: Gravity Well

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Premiere Date: December 23

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Four li’l anthropomorphic animal dudes start up a detective agency and solve a bunch of mysteries.

Lookism

Studio: Studio Mir

Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: December 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A heavyset high schooler named Park Hyung Suk gains the ability to transfer his mind into a conventionally attractive body whenever he goes to sleep.

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady

Studio: Diomedéa

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Yuri

Premiere Date: December 10

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A princess with no magical abilities concocts a plan to get a noblewoman named Euphyllia her inheritance as the next monarch back by becoming her roommate and helping her research magic.

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari

Studio: Bandai Namco Pictures

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young spirit medium named Hyouma Kunato is sent to live with another family in hopes of curing him of his prejudice against tsukumogami: spirits with the ability to possess others.

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog

Studio: Quad

Genre: Comedy, Ecchi

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A dude gets transformed into Pochita (not that one), the dog of the most popular girl in school.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War

Studio: Tatsunoko Production

Genre: Action

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl named Lavie enlists in the military to distance herself from her grandfather’s political bullshit.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A reincarnated demon king awakens two millennia after his death with weakened powers and a world that propagates fake news about his character and accomplishments.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 2023

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The anime adaptation of the award-winning Square Enix video game about depressed robots, Nier: Automata.

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister

Studio: Studio Bind

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A NEET otaku gets transformed into a girl by his mad scientist little sister.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 2

Studio: OLM

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: Early 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Ash Ketchum competes in the Pokémon World Coronation Series.

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire

Studio: Studio Comet

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A knight gets his monkey’s paw of a wish to live free from his responsibilities to the empire he helped build and is reborn as a girl in a distant land.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

Studio: Studio Blanc

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: After dying by the hands of his closest compatriots, a powerful sorcerer is, you guessed it, reincarnated as a magician in another world.

Revenger

Studio: Ajia-do Animation Works

Genre: Mystery

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An assassin named Usui Yuen investigates a slew of assassinations perpetrated against a powerful samurai clan.

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement

Studio: Felix Film

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After the death of her nuclear family, a girl named Mitsuha uses her newfound isekai-hopping ability to save up enough money in the real world and the fantasy world to live comfortably.

Spy Classroom

Studio: feel

Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery, Romance

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Lily, a white-haired girl who barely passed her written exams, enrolls in a prestigious all-girls school that trains its students to become lethal spies.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: January 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In a fantasy world where fairies are bought and sold, a girl named Anne Halford hopes to befriend her fairy bodyguard.

Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

Studio: Lidenfilms

Genre: Action, Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: TBD

Where to Watch: TBD

What It’s About in One Sentence: A Christmas special centered around Tokyo Revengers, an anime about a middle schooler attempting to prevent the death of his first girlfriend by messing with the flow of time.

Trigun Stampede

Studio: Orange

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: January 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A CG remake of the classic ‘90s anime, Trigun, animated by the studio behind Beastars and Land of the Lustrous.

Tsurune – The Linking Shot

Studio: Sentai Filmworks

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: January 5

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: A boy named Minato Narumiya rekindles his love for archery by joining his school’s archery club.

Ultraman Season 3

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: Early 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The final season of Netflix’s Ultraman series.

The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: January 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A vampire hunter and the world’s weakest vampire become best friends.

The Tale of Outcasts

Studio: Ashi Productions

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: January 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A beggar girl named Wisteria with the ability to see demons befriends a beast-like demon named Marbas who’s being hunted by the British Empire.

Tomo-chan Is A Girl!

Studio: Lay-duce

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: January 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Local tomboy Tomo Aizawa attempts to get her crush and childhood friend, Jun Kubota, to stop seeing her as one his bois and start seeing her as girlfriend material.

Vinland Saga Season 2

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: Jan 9

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Local Viking runt reaps what he sows and enters a farming arc filled with self-reflection and crimes against humanity.

The Way of the House Husband Season 2

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: February 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A former Yakuza named Tatsu lives it up as the diligent househusband to his wife, Miku.