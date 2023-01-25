Every Trailer From Today’s Xbox Developer Direct

This morning, Xbox kicked off its first Developer Direct broadcast, featuring five major games coming in 2023. On the docket for today: Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, Hi-Fi Rush, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, and RedFall. We got release dates for Minecraft and RedFall, an update on where TESO is headed this year, and the surprise news that Hi-Fi Rush drops TODAY on Game Pass. Disappointingly, there was no release date for Forza Motorsport, but confirmation that it aims to launch later in the year.

No, there was no Starfield, but we knew that going in. We imagine there’ll be a deep dive into that at a major industry trade show later in the year.

Below, you’ll find trailers for everything each studio had to talk about.

Minecraft Legends

Launching April 18, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Forza Motorsport

Launching 2023 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Hi-Fi Rush

Launching January 26, 2023 (That’s today!).

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

Launching June 5, 2023 for PC and June 20, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S. (Thanks Gamespot for uploading the trailer).

RedFall

Launching May 2, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.