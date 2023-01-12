How To Watch The Xbox And Bethesda Developer_Direct In Australia

Xbox and Bethesda have officially announced their Nintendo Direct-style showcase which will provide fans with a deeper look into some of the titles that will soon grace the Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.

The games on show at the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct will be presented “by the game creators themselves”, according to the Xbox Wire blog post announcing the livestream. This consists of Arkane Austin (Deathloop, Dishonoured), Mojang Studios (Minecraft), Turn 10 Studios (Forza), and ZeniMax Online Studios (The Elder Scrolls Online).

Specifically, Xbox and Bethesda have stated that they will be focusing The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. In terms of Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi adventure Starfield, fans will have to wait a little longer to hear more as a standalone show is in the works.

As Australia continues to be in multiple timezones because time is an illusion, we’re here to help you figure out where and when you can tune in to the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct in your Australian or New Zealand time zones.

When is the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase?

The Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct will be livestreamed on January 26th, 2023. These are the times in Australia and New Zealand that you can watch it:

NSW, VIC, ACT 7:00 a.m. AEDT

SA 6:30 a.m. ACDT

QLD 6:00 a.m. AEST

NT 5:30 a.m. ACST

WA 4:00 a.m. AWST

NZ 9:00 a.m. NZDT



Where can I watch it?

Funnily enough, Xbox and Bethesda are providing fans with more platforms to watch it than necessary, but I guess having options is nice.

You can tune in on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels when the time comes for the showcase to start.

What should I expect?

Xbox and Bethesda have been kind enough to provide some extra details about what to expect from the Developer_Direct.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know.

Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know. Forza Motorsport: The team at Turn 10 Studios has been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details.

The team at Turn 10 Studios has been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details. Minecraft Legends: Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct.

Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct. Redfall: Arkane Austin – the minds behind Dishonored and Prey – will showcase brand-new gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single- and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

And that’s that! Which games are you excited to hear more about? Personally, I want to know more about Redfall. I’m on my vampire shit.