Unannounced Tango Gameworks Project ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ May Be Revealed Soon

The next title from Tango Gameworks, the makers of The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, may be revealed soon.

According to Dealabs’ BillbilKun on Twitter, who has quite reliably revealed PlayStation releases in the past, the next game coming from Tango Gameworks will be called Hi-Fi Rush (Project Hibiki), and is expected to be announced fairly soon.

PREMIERE A new game from Bethesda x Tango Gameworks will be announced (and/or released) soon (probably in Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct event) Name of the game : Hi-Fi RUSH (Project Hibiki) Will come in Standard and Deluxe Edition Game is rated ESRB Teen (PEGI 12) pic.twitter.com/ggjZa0N2Q9 — billbil-kun (@BillbilKun) January 24, 2023

The leak suggests that the game could be revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct event, which is probably unlikely due to Xbox insisting that there will only be four games talked about at the event. Regardless, we could see an announcement around that time.

Further information surrounding Hi-Fi Rush has also been leaked over the past year or so, with ZeniMax Media (owns Bethesda) filing a trademark for the name back in 2020, filing a trademark for the logo in 2022, and various pieces of alleged concept art for the game appearing online also in 2022.

Not much else is known about the game other than these pieces of information, but it looks to be some kind of sci-fi shooter based on the concept art provided. That being said, it’s not confirmed that the two are connected, and one poster even suggested that this could be Ghostwire: Tokyo coming to Xbox, though the name and trademarks would make that quite unlikely.

Tango Gameworks last project, Ghostwire: Tokyo, received middling reviews on release, with many praising its visually stunning world but critiquing its repetitive gameplay. As somebody that played the game myself, it actually ended up being one of my favourite games of last year. It rocks and rules to me.

So while we can’t be sure when we’ll be hearing more about the game, BillbilKun believes that it should be around the Xbox & Bethesda Developer_Direct showcase. If you’d like to find out when that’ll be happening in your state, you can check out our guide for the Australian times for the event.