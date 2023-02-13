‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Fans Think They’ve Found An Evil Within 3 Teaser In Hi-Fi Rush

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: February 13, 2023 at 11:01 am -
Filed to:bethesda
Fans Think They’ve Found An Evil Within 3 Teaser In Hi-Fi Rush
Image: Tango Gameworks, Kotaku Australia

Fans think they’ve found a very subtle Hi-Fi Rush easter egg that hints at the existence of The Evil Within 3.

The Evil Within is a series of survival horror games made by Hi-Fi Rush creators Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda. They’re cult classics among fans of the genre, who consider them spiritual successors to Tango exec producer Shinji Mikami’s Resident Evil. It spawned a 2017 sequel, equally well-loved, and then disappeared. Tango would go on to release Ghostwire: Tokyo in 2022, followed by Hi-Fi Rush late last month.

To be clear, Hi-Fi Rush is fairly dense with references to The Evil Within, but only one of them seems to reference a potential new game in the series. As verified by Games Radar, the easter egg appears during the cinematic into the Track 11: The Needle Drop. Chai and his friends are on an elevator, heading to meet with the game’s final boss, Vandelay Corp CEO Kale. As our heroes reach the top floor, there is a blink-and-you’ll miss it shot of a screen showing the elevator stopped at Floor 776. Below the elevator readout is a news ticker that features a weather update (“Today’s weather: Good enough”) and the tidbit we’re looking for — a headline reading “Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced.”

hi-fi rush easter egg
Screenshot: Tango Gameworks, Shirrako on YouTube

Now, look, ok, you’re right. This is a pretty long way from anything approaching an official confirmation of The Evil Within 3. But it IS certainly gesturing strongly in a very specific direction. The Evil Within is the only survival horror franchise Tango has ever produced. Ghostwire: Tokyo, though steeped in the supernatural, is an adventure game and not survival horror. The Evil Within 3 has been on Tango’s mind before. Just last year, Gamespot confirmed that Ghostwire had indeed begun life as the third Evil Within game before taking on a life of its own.

I leave the final say to you: a hint or just a red herring? Let me know in the comments.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

