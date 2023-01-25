Horror Devs Surprise World With Bright Action Game, On Game Pass Today

Today, during Xbox’s Developer Direct, Shinji Mikami and the developers of The Evil Within surprised everyone by announcing not a new horror game but a stylish, cartoon-bright action game.
Hi-Fi Rush, developed by Tango Gameworks, is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where players traverse colourful Sunset Overdrive-esque (or Jet Set Radio-style for my old-heads) cityscapes and battle Borderlands-looking city dwellers. You can check out the trailer below.
Music plays an integral part in the Tango Gameworks’ rhythm action title. Well-timed hits will reward players with bonuses. Much like those nifty movie trailers that sync their action to movie trailers, the entirety of Hi-Fi Rush’s cutscenes and enemy movements are timed to the game’s soundtrack. By using visual clues from a floating techno companion, players can time their attacks perfectly and bash the skulls of their adversaries with style.
Tango Gameworks wasn’t done surprising viewers with the announcement of Hi-Fi Rush. At the end of its presentation, it announced that the full game, not a demo, will be available to play later tonight (no, really) on Windows and Game Pass.
