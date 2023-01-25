Horror Devs Surprise World With Bright Action Game, On Game Pass Today

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Isaiah Colbert

Published 3 hours ago: January 26, 2023 at 7:46 am
Screenshot: Tango Gameworks

Today, during Xbox’s Developer Direct, Shinji Mikami and the developers of The Evil Within surprised everyone by announcing not a new horror game but a stylish, cartoon-bright action game.

Hi-Fi Rush, developed by Tango Gameworks, is a cel-shaded rhythm action game where players traverse colourful Sunset Overdrive-esque (or Jet Set Radio-style for my old-heads) cityscapes and battle Borderlands-looking city dwellers. You can check out the trailer below.

Music plays an integral part in the Tango Gameworks’ rhythm action title. Well-timed hits will reward players with bonuses. Much like those nifty movie trailers that sync their action to movie trailers, the entirety of Hi-Fi Rush’s cutscenes and enemy movements are timed to the game’s soundtrack. By using visual clues from a floating techno companion, players can time their attacks perfectly and bash the skulls of their adversaries with style.

Tango Gameworks wasn’t done surprising viewers with the announcement of Hi-Fi Rush. At the end of its presentation, it announced that the full game, not a demo, will be available to play later tonight (no, really) on Windows and Game Pass.

