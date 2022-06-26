New Leak Suggests July’s PlayStation Plus Freebies Include Crash Bandicoot 4

It looks like July’s PlayStation Plus games will include Crash Bandicoot 4.

Last month, France-based serial leaker Billbil-kun from Dealabs was pipped by Spanish outlet Areajugones, who broke God of War‘s arrival a day earlier. This month, the ever-reliable Billbil-kun reclaims their leaker crown.

The big draw for this month is Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The game was released by Activision in 2020 to capitalise on the insane sales of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remaster package. It was received well by critics and fans alike, but it ultimately sold fewer units than either the N. Sane Trilogy or Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fuelled remasters. For those that never picked it up, this will be a good opportunity to add it to your collection.

On top of this, users will also get Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan for PS4. If you’ve just finished The Quarry and are hungry for more, Man of Medan is the first episode in Supermassive’s ongoing horror anthology.

Finally, Arcadegeddon is a neon-tinted, synthwave co-op multiplayer shooter. The goal is the save a beloved local arcade by tearing through wave after wave of aggressive robots bent on its destruction. It’s made by Illfonic, the studio behind Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: The Game.

Which PlayStation Plus tier do I need for the free games now?

Obviously, PlayStation has just retooled its entire PlayStation Plus platform. Which tier of PS Plus subscription do you need to have active to still get your free monthly games?

The answer: You’ll at least need a PlayStation Plus Essential sub. This tier has a similar structure to the original PlayStation Plus: free monthly games, online play, and frequent discounts in the store. Any of the tiers available in Australia (Essential, Extra, and Deluxe) will grant access to the monthly free games, but Essential represents the cheapest possible buy-in.

PlayStation Plus games for June

The titles Dealabs has indicated will appear on PSPlus in July are:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS5/PS4)

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4)

Arcadegeddon (PS5/PS4)

You can still pick up June’s selection of PlayStation Plus games until July 5. These titles included:

God of War (PS5, PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gods (PS4)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4)

Source: Dealabs