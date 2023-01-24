Fortnite Has Added Dead Space To Its Library Of Gaming Legends Skins

There are a lot of video game characters in Fortnite these days. And I don’t mean Fortnite‘s own original characters, because it is, itself, a video game. I mean licensed skins from across the spectrum of first and third-party publishers. Let me quickly run down the list: Epic has managed to get Master Chief, Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Xbox. They’ve got Kratos and Aloy from PlayStation, Lara Croft from Square Enix (when it owned her), Street Fighter characters from Capcom, Ezio from Ubisoft, the Doom Marine from Bethesda, a Borderlands Psycho from Gearbox and this, er, goat man from the people that made Goat Simulator 3.

And now Fortnite adds Dead Space hero Isaac Clarke, from EA, to its roster.

~Brand synergy~. Nintendo, what’s it gonna take to get you involved? (The removal of all guns from the game, probably)

The skin arrives in Fortnite this week ahead of EA’s anticipated Dead Space remaster, which launches on Thursday. Though, in a break from tradition, the Dead Space skin isn’t just a cosmetic you can purchase from the store for V-Bucks. It’s a straight, real-money transaction that comes with a series of quests attached to it. Most Fortnite skins, even when sold as a bundle with cosmetic accessories, don’t come with their own quest line.

Putting Isaac in Fortnite seems like such a tonal whiplash for the character. This is a man whose entire life is about being stuck on a derelict horror movie spaceship full of terrifying necromorphs, unkillable unless disembowelled with commercial mining equipment. He comes from one of the darkest, grimmest, goriest games ever made. And now he’s in a cartoon battle royale.

The Strange Transmissions Pack is $AU17.55 and contains the Isaac Clarke skin, a pair of blackblings (Isaac’s RIG or a model of the USG Ishimura), his Plasma Cutter harvesting tool, bench upgrade emote, and a pack of 5 quests that will net you V-Bucks and other goodies. The pack will be available for a limited time, so if you want to throw it on your ever-increasing pile of Fortnite skins, you can feel free to do so at your earliest convenience.

Or you can wait until tomorrow and play as Isaac in his own game. Up to you.