Huge Dong Makes Appearance During Streaming Awards Show

Spanish streamer TheGrefg is one of the biggest stars on Twitch, so much so that he recently held his own awards show that drew almost two million viewers. And everyone watching was, for a moment, treated to a big ol’ ASCII penis.

First, some background. TheGrefg has almost 20 million YouTube subscribers. Over 11 million Twitch followers. Even if you don’t know who he is because he doesn’t’ speak your language, the dude is one of the most popular streamers on the planet; we wrote about him in 2021 when he “obliterated the all-time Twitch viewership record” in a clip…revealing his own Fortnite skin:

For years now, Twitch’s record for most concurrent viewers on a single streamer’s channel has been hotly contested, with streamers topping each other in slow-building increments. Today, however, Spanish streamer TheGrefg made everybody else look like they’d been wrestling for discarded peanut shells. As of writing, he topped out at nearly 2.5 million — a new all-time record that beats not just individual channels, but entire games.

The event we’re talking about today — called Premios ESLAND — is actually the second year running that he’s been able to host his own awards show specifically for Spanish-speaking streamers, streaming and related events/stunts. And it’s quickly become a huge event; this year’s show drew 1.75 million viewers, and that’s not counting the folks in attendance watching it live.

Look at this crowd! That’s Mexico City’s famous Auditorio Nacional, and TheGrefg packed it out for the show:

EL EVENTO MÁS IMPORTANTE DE MI VIDA.



💙 PREMIOS ESLAND SEGUNDA EDICIÓN EN MÉXICO 💙https://t.co/hWQuFo1sns pic.twitter.com/2uk1UzyeTY — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 29, 2023

Anyway, being the second time he’s run one of these shows — and that he lives on the internet — you might think he or his producers would know not to cut to the live chat on the big screen up on stage. Yet this year he did just that, and as you can see in the video below, he regretted it about as quickly as a human can register the sensation:

Grefg hosted his own streamer awards



Putting chat on screen went about as expected pic.twitter.com/KTLaYIJE31 — GUARD Hunter (@HUN2R) January 30, 2023

In the interests of accuracy and truth in reporting, here is the NSFW image:

Screenshot: Twitch

“ha”