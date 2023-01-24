Joon Shining, The Golf-Like Game About Saving Dodos, Has A Release Date

After two years in Early Access, Joon Shining will be getting a full Steam release on February 17, 2023.

Back on March 20, 2021, Adelaide-based developer Orchid of Redemption and publisher Lamplight Forest launched their golf-like fantasy platformer Joon Shining on Early Access. Since then, it’s received immense praise for being both challenging and relaxing with its physics-bending magic and beautiful worlds.

In Joon Shining, you use the magic of a young sorceress, Joon, to bend your gold ball in ways that would otherwise be impossible.

Joon also travels from one mythical world to the next. Her mission? Trying to save a race of dodos from extinction.

Yes, a golf game that uses a sorceress’s magic whilst navigating different worlds and trying to save a race of dodos from extinction. Yep, that’s Joon Shining.

Check out the release date trailer below.

I must say, it looks pretty majestic. I feel like I could just sit here all day and watch the ball bounce around the different worlds.

It’s hard to imagine a golf game looking this beautiful but Joon Shining is going to challenge everything I thought was true.

Joon Shining combines traditional golf and mini-golf, taking elements of puzzle platforming, and evolves the classic hit-and-wait formula by adding a little magic.

You can use telekinesis to make the ball brake or keep rolling mid-flight and that is just one option.

Obviously, you’ll follow Joon as she traverses through the multiverse and advances through 8 unique worlds where you can master your arcane powers and solve strange challenges. Oh, and save the Dodos. Don’t forget the Dodos.

Using Joon’s magic, you’ll be able to grow plants into new platforms and lure dangerous creatures away to create a clear path for you to move forward.

We’ve had some pretty incredible games announce their release out of Adelaide recently, with Rooftop Renegade also releasing on the same day, February 17.

It’s great to see such beautifully developed games (seemingly) being made by Aussie devs, it’s about time the world sees the strong talent pool we have here.

Lamplight Forest, the parent company of Orchid of Redemption, is also currently developing a new title called The Lifetime.

If you are a fan of challenging puzzle games, I recommend checking out Joon Shining once it’s released.