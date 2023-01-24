‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Rick And Morty Ditches Roiland, Recasting Voices Following Domestic Abuse Allegations [Updated]

6

Ethan Gach

Published 5 hours ago: January 25, 2023 at 9:45 am -
Filed to:absurdistfiction
creativeworksdanharmonjustinroilandjustinroiland27ssolovanitycardproductions21mortyditchesroilandrickrickandmortyrickandmorty3avirtualrick alityroilandshowrunnerstelevisionprogramstelevisionseries
Rick And Morty Ditches Roiland, Recasting Voices Following Domestic Abuse Allegations [Updated]
Image: Adult Swim

The main voice behind Rick and Morty won’t be returning in season seven. Adult Swim announced on Tuesday that it would cut ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland, a decision that comes just weeks after news first surfaced that he was facing two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the Rick and Morty account tweeted today. “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland’s voice roles will be re-cast and Dan Harmon will remain the sole creator through season 10.

Adult Swim did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Roiland could not immediately be contacted for comment.

Earlier this month, Roiland made a court appearance in an ongoing criminal case in California where he faces felony domestic abuse charges for battery and false imprisonment. The actor and showrunner has pleaded not guilty but so far not publicly commented on the allegations.

Rick And Morty Ditches Roiland, Recasting Voices Following Domestic Abuse Allegations [Updated]
Image: Squanch Games

The news came shortly after Roiland’s game studio, Squanch Games, released High On Life. The edgy comedic first-person shooter divided critics but quickly became the biggest Game Pass launch of the year. However, Kotaku recently reported that the studio previously faced a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former employee back in 2018. While Roiland was not mentioned in the lawsuit, it claimed the studio had failed to create a safe and equitable work environment, and that the employee was terminated in retaliation for her complaints. While Squanch Games denied the allegations, it later settled out of court.

“Squanch Games is committed to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment for our team,” a spokesperson for the studio told Kotaku earlier this month. “We don’t publicly disclose personnel matters, and we stand by the decision we made in 2017, not to reveal the confidential information as it relates to this case.”

Squanch Games has yet to issue a statement about whether Roiland will continue on as its CEO.

Update 25/1/23 11:46am AEDT: Squanch Games just released a new statement revealing Roiland resigned last week. “The passionate team at Squance will keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life,” the studio wrote. It then deleted that tweet and replaced it with an identical one, above, around 35 minutes later. The second tweet has turned the comments off.

Correction 25/1/23 10:45 a.m. AEDT: An earlier version of this article misstated the plea Roiland entered to the court over the charges.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Show over. No Rick and morty without his distinctive voice.

    On a side note, are they ending his association because of ‘Cancel Culture’ without any facts, or do they know somehow that the allegations are legit and what is coming next?

    Honestly hope it’s the latter, my favouritte show being ruined for no reason would be upsetting.

    Reply

    • Judging from the details that have come to light it’s not just one allegation but quite a number of allegations and instances of questionable behaviours over a period of time.
      (Some with receipts and some without so far)

      Honestly it’s not looking great for the dude.

      Reply

    • Yeah, there’s no guilty verdict yet but there’s a lot of shit out there and it doesn’t look good. Fingers crossed but I think we’re looking at the end of Roiland.

      Reply

  • Distinct Voice… Depends how they do on casting, surprisingly there are some pitch perfect impersonators, despite Hollywood’s disdained for voice actors by just hiring big name actors to fill every role.

    Reply

    • I think a big part of what makes it distinct is the slight sprinkling of improv Justin’s voice over work seems to have. I don’t think they’ll replicate this.

      Reply

  • I give it another season at max. People will fall off the show because Roiland was those voices. This isn’t me supporting him, it’s just a fact. We saw the exact same thing happen with top gear. Jeremy Clarkson fucked up and the trio left the show, the show dropped off hard after they left because top gear was the trio.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.