With Roiland Out, Rick And Morty Fans Are ‘Auditioning’ For Season 7

Yesterday, the news dropped that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had not only been dropped from the hit TV show by Adult Swim, but also that he was resigning from High on Life studio Squanch Games, which he co-founded. This all comes as Roiland faces two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020. Instead of leaving Adult Swim high and dry as it faces the challenge of carrying on Rick and Morty without the man who voiced a great many of its characters, a sizeable chunk of fans took it upon themselves to submit mock audition tapes for the now-vacant roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

Prior to the shitstorm of Justin Roiland news revelations, Roiland voiced a multitude of voices in Rick and Morty and in last year’s Game Pass hit, High on Life. Back in 2018, while Rick and Morty was in its third season, Adult Swim forged a long-term deal with creators Dan Harmon and Roiland for 70 additional new episodes of the adult animated series, according to Deadline. Following yesterday’s news, The Hollywood Reporter has said that Roiland’s voice roles will be re-cast and Dan Harmon will remain the sole showrunner through season 10.

Like the old adage of uncertainty breeding opportunity, Rick and Morty fans are throwing their hat in the ring by submitting audition tapes for its titular characters. Unlike the “Get Schwifty” episode of Rick and Morty (fuck me for remembering that), candidates by and large aren’t taking the auditions seriously, which is honestly pretty on brand for Roiland’s vocal performances. Here are a couple of standout performances that would make Cromulon nod in approval.

Here is my audition tape for Rick and Morty on the show Rick and Morty pic.twitter.com/s7ku9T2qPu — Justin (@nothinbutlag) January 25, 2023

replace Justin Roiland with Michael Cusack and say nothing https://t.co/yBcHJScWWv pic.twitter.com/7k6mJyFcNE — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 24, 2023

Now that I’ve sent my editor an email for financial compensation for the emotional damage writing this article has dealt me, I’d like to earmark two alternative solutions for Rick and Morty’s lack of a lotta voiced roles” situation.

Twitter user Shinimomi suggested Rick and Morty take a page out of the prolific comedy anime series Pop Team Epic’s book by having random celebrities voice characters every episode. That way Adult Swim can keep things fresh by having a pool of notable actors (preferably those who aren’t alleged sex pests) rotate throughout the show’s next “100 Years.”

Ian Boudreau, PC Gamer’s senior news writer, suggested the novel idea that the role of Rick should go to Garth Marengi’s Dark Place and What We Do In The Shadows actor Matt Berry. Perfect, no notes. If he’s not available, I know of a certain regular human bartender that goes by the name of Jackie Daytona who’s looking for work.