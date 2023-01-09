Steam Deck: Everything Aussies Need to Know Before Buying

Now that the PS5 and Xbox Series X shortage has resolved itself, it’s time to look at the next hard-to-get console, that being the Steam Deck. The handheld PC gaming machine has impressed since its release overseas, but will we ever see the Steam Deck in Australia? Let’s investigate.

What is a Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck, developed by Valve, is a handheld gaming device made for playing, you guessed it, Steam games. Like a Nintendo Switch, it offers both handheld and docked modes, and makes some of the highest-end PC exclusive games easily portable.

The Steam Deck is offered in a number of different versions with varying storage sizes. The models available offer either 64GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage and increase in price with each size difference. The larger two models also use an SSD hard drive, whereas the 64GB uses eMMC.

As mentioned, the Steam Deck is capable of running a number of popular titles from the Steam store. That doesn’t include every single game, but some of the top compatible titles include:

Elden Ring

Phasmophobia

Apex Legends

Valheim

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

God of War

Stray

We don’t have localised pricing for the Steam Deck in Australia, but the standard U.S. prices are as follows:

64GB model: $US399

256GB model: $US529

512GB model: $US649

Where can you buy one in Australia?

Now, just to be clear, the Steam Deck is yet to officially launch in Australia for purchase. The console was released in the U.S. and other international markets in February 2022, but Australia has been left waiting.

Of course, there are still ways to get a Steam Deck if you’re so inclined.

You can go about ordering a Steam Deck from Valve’s official site using a VPN, although, as we’ve pointed out before, it’s not exactly a straightforward process, particularly when it comes to shipping.

Online retailers have begun importing and re-selling the Steam Deck in Australia, which makes it easier to get around the logistics of shipping a unit down here.

However, a word of caution before you drop thousands of dollars, there are a number of potential issues with purchasing an international Steam Deck.

For starters, without a localised model, there are things like foreign power conversions and charging adapters to take into account.

The Steam Deck will also likely be linked to the Steam store from the country you ordered it from, meaning you’ll need an account in that country to purchase and play games, which also means you’ll be paying in a foreign currency with conversion fees.

When importing a foreign device, you also need to consider the issues of warranty and repair. If you choose to purchase a Steam Deck from an online marketplace, make sure you look at each site’s warranty policy to see whether you’re covered for damage or repairs in Australia. Also, do your due diligence and research each seller to ensure they are legit before giving them your money.

Taking all that into consideration, if you’re still interested in purchasing a Steam Deck, here are some online marketplaces currently offering them:

Be aware that scalpers are rife in online marketplaces like this, so be prepared to pay significantly more than the cost of your average Steam Deck.

There’s no indication of when the Steam Deck will launch officially in Australia, but now that we’ve seen the next-gen console situation calm down, hopefully, Valve’s handheld is next on the list. We’ll keep you posted on where to buy one, if and when that happens.