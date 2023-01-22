Steven Spielberg Is Producing A Documentary About John Williams

Words truly can’t do justice to just how important and meaningful the music of John Williams is to the history of cinema. But if words can’t do it, maybe a moving picture can do the trick.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and Ron Howard’s Imagine are among the companies teaming up to produce a documentary on Williams, who many would consider the greatest film composer of all time. The film will be directed by Laurent Bouzereau, who has made documentaries such as Five Came Back and Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, as well as countless behind-the-scenes documentaries for home release, documenting the work of, according to his website, “Spielberg, George Lucas, Francis Ford Coppola, James Cameron, J.J. Abrams, Alfred Hitchcock, David Lean, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, William Friedkin, Robert Zemeckis, Warren Beatty, Michael Crichton, Peter Bogdanovich, and others.”

And while that’s a very impressive resume, there probably isn’t a resume on IMDB that comes close to Williams’. For over six decades, he’s been making music for television and film, with some of his most famous and recognisable being Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, Home Alone, Superman, and on and on and on. Williams, who turned 90 last year, was thought to be retiring after the release of this summer’s fifth Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones of the Dial of Destiny, but he recently took that back, which is excellent news.

Production on the documentary is said to be “in the very early stages”, so don’t expect to see anything too soon. But whenever it comes out, you can guarantee it might be one of the most star-studded, best-scored movies of all time. And who wouldn’t want to buy its soundtrack?