Twitter’s ‘Useless’ Animation Facts Will Change How You See Your Favourite Show

Each day, I walk down the path of blue-lit internet highways, through Instagram rabbit holes to nowhere, across Wikipedia pages I don’t remember why I was scanning, my face painted a clinical white by my favourite Google question, “Do I have a UTI?”

I do not have a UTI, at least not until I Google the question again tonight, but the daily fascination and shame of being an internet explorer is perhaps why a popular Twitter thread asking users to provide their best “useless” animation knowledge was deleted by its creator. But it’s hard to kill the internet bug once you got it, and people keep sharing animation knowledge that would quench even the most insatiable god’s thirst anyway. Drink up, here’s some of the best of it.

“In Toy Story, Woody was originally supposed to look concerned after he removes Buzz Lightyear’s helmet and Buzz starts choking,” one popular tweet said. “But the model of him during the scene looked bored and unamused, which was funnier so they did that instead.” Accidental sociopathy is a good message to send to children, I think.

Animation useless fact:



In Toy Story, Woody was originally supposed to look concerned after he removes Buzz Lightyear's helmet and Buzz starts choking. But the model of him during the scene looked bored and unamused, which was funnier so they did that instead.

Similarly, apparently, in “Invader Zim this walk was supposed to be menacing but when the animation team was done with this, the staff thought Peepi was dancing so they added the music.” And in The Proud Family Movie, Oscar Proud was meant to have a slow-mo running scene, but “when the animation came back from overseas, it looked like this. The crew found it funny and kept it that way.”

In invader Zim this walk was supposed to be menacing but when the animation team was done with this, the staff thought peepi was dancing so they added the music

Iirc, the Oscar Proud run from The Proud Family Movie was originally meant to have him running in slow motion. When the animation came back from overseas, it looked like this. The crew found it funny and kept it that way.

animation useless fact in anime: In Osomatsu-san, Choromatsu and Jyushimatsu were shown having 2 cowlicks due to animators not remembering what the Matsuno bros looked like.

More useless animation facts: in ATLA, this lady stops the cabbage merchant from entering Ba Sing Se & it's played as a joke. However if you look closely, he actually DID have a cabbage slug in his cart, so he nearly did destroy Ba Sing Se's entire ecosystem, killing thousands

But I’m really thirsty — I need more useless animation facts. These eight tweets about Shrek certainly help.

Useless animation fact:

I learnt "Mort" from Madagascar is 50+ years old, has 10 deceased ex wives

In the Dexters Laboratory episode "Chubby Cheese", after Chubby's song you see the audience literally just flying away. This was a miscommunication between storyboard artists and korean animators misinterpreting "Take off" as Flying away rather than leaving.

Didn't want to derail the animation thread with anime BS so I'll do a little thread over here. Anime and Manga useless facts:



The choir you can hear in the OPs for Mob Psycho 100 is comprised of the BONES animation staff, up to and including the president himself.

Completely useless animation fact:



In the Lifeguard Lunacy segment of Tiny Toons, Calamity Coyote's shoes disappear when he gets in the pool then reappear after he gets out of the pool between shots.

they deleted that animation facts tweet but i have one, not 100% sure this is confirmed but in venture bros on multiple occasions henchman 21 has worn a shirt that just says "porkchop sandwiches" which has to a be reference to that classic G.I. Joe PSA youtube video

Oh, OK, that’s a lot of facts. I think I’m ready to reintegrate into society now.

What are your favourite random animation facts?