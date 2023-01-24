Twitter Keeps Sharing ‘Useless’ Video Game Knowledge That’s Actually Amazing

It’s right there in the Bible — ask, and it will be given to you. It’s also right there on gaming Twitter, where the small gaming podcast Super Pod Saga posed an innocent question on January 15 and people showed up to respond in droves: “What is the most useless piece of video game knowledge you know?”

Apparently, there are a lot of people that think a lot of useless thoughts about video games. Who knew? In the week and a half since posting, Super Pod Saga received over ten thousand responses to their tweet. But a lot of it, I’d say, isn’t necessarily useless, but essential.

What is the most useless piece of video game knowledge you know? — Aaron & Tommy: Super Pod Saga 🎉 (@SuperPodSaga) January 15, 2023

Take this response about action-adventure series Devil May Cry, for example: “Dante and Vergil have an insane healing factor that essentially heals as the damage is being done, so no wounds or scars. Due to this, they’re likely uncircumcised.”

Tell me honestly. What was I supposed to do if I had never read that? Never know whether or not Dante and Vergil are circumcised? Be forced to wander the Earth, alone forever in my confusion? Can you even imagine that?

Or what about this: “In Xenoblade 3, all characters in the game’s files are listed with a number for gender. Zero is male, One is female; however, the character Juniper is listed as two. Furthermore, in Xenoblade 2, the character Roc’s gender is listed as four. Thus, there are at least five genders in Xenoblade.” I mean, that’s just inspirational.

Gals Panic is an arcade game by Kaneko where you reveal a picture of a woman stripping across several stages, eventually becoming nude, by playing a Qix clone.



In a Korean variant, the stages that should be nude pictures are all replaced with images of dinosaurs. https://t.co/iI3fGyDQOn pic.twitter.com/rZNNMebhqr — Gaming Hell (@SarahSSowertty) January 24, 2023

Ah, the breeze of womanhood! Dinosaurs!

Marlon Brando's last performance was possibly an easter egg in The Godfather game



He required an Oxygen mask in old age but he still recorded some lines. Naturally they were unusable, so when Don Corleone is in hospital you can track back and hear his recorded lines. https://t.co/yfuZVpmDy5 pic.twitter.com/ioKw6CXgwM — Christina Tasty (@ChristinaTasty) January 23, 2023

In Oblivion, the Bravil castle steward, Dro'Nahrahe, accidentally had her home coded as a house in Bruma, a different city halfway across the world map.



Every day she walks that red line until she is inevitably killed by wildlife or some other roaming threat. Usually on day one. https://t.co/jtLar63pBf pic.twitter.com/U6DR6JjK8t — Burrow's Armored Squadron (@saltandbrepper) January 22, 2023

In the Binding of Isaac: Repentance, using Lazarus's Rags as Tainted Forgotten will cause you to revive as a pile of flesh bones with Lazarus's head on top. It is purely visual and he still acts normally. This was a bug that was kept in because the lead dev found it funny. https://t.co/Q6ajsJVDg4 pic.twitter.com/TppUvWWrYA — 陈🌦 (@travsaus) January 24, 2023

If you beat Spamton Neo with a full inventory he knows you did it on purpose and gets mad https://t.co/hRz73P4mf1 pic.twitter.com/DnmLHbZyMb — Abyss (@AoTClears) January 24, 2023

Kotaku staffers have been holding onto their own niche video game info, too. I know this, because I begged them to tell me in pursuit of self-actualization.

“The li’l fire breathing dinosaur from Super Mario World is named after the singer in Nine Inch Nails,” social media editor Jeb Biggart told me. “That feels pretty useless.”

Yes, great stuff. More, give me more.

“In the Halo 2 level Quarantine, Flood [parasitic creatures] can be seen driving around in Warthogs/tanks/etc. This is the only time in the series where they do this, and it’s really weird,” staff writer Zack Zwiezen said.

“The music in NES Back to the Future, a terribly obnoxious, grating repetitive theme that bears no immediately apparent resemblance to anything is actually a wildly sped up version of the hit song from the movie, ‘The Power of Love’ by Huey Lewis and the News,” said managing editor Carolyn Petit. “Perhaps because they programmed the music, but then found out they didn’t have the rights to the song, so they just sped it way up. I do not know the reason for this.”

Thank you all. My power grows. My mind expands. My trivia senses are tingling.

Now, what’s your favourite bit of random video game knowledge? Let it out, it’s for my health.