‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Wizards Of The Coast Cancels D&D Video Game Projects

David Smith

David Smith

Published 33 mins ago: January 4, 2023 at 11:03 am -
Filed to:cancellations
dungeons amp dragonsdungeons and dragonshasbromagic the gatheringwizards of the coastwotc
Wizards Of The Coast Cancels D&D Video Game Projects
Image: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Tuque Games

Hasbro-owned Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast has understood to have cancelled as many as five video game projects related to the beloved tabletop RPG and popular CCG Magic the Gathering.

As reported by Bloomberg, the cancellations come as WotC scales back its video game investments. Speaking to Jason Schrier, Hasbro told Bloomberg it was making “some changes to our long-term portfolio to focus on games which are strategically aligned with developing our existing brands and those which show promise in expanding or engaging our audience in new ways.”

That’s a very long way to say, “We know we tipped a lot of money into this, but we’ve actually changed our minds.”

The cancellations come not all that long after the company made lots of noise about its video game investments, signing contracts with numerous publishers and putting up the capital to create as many as six of its own studios in the last few years. So far, things have not gone according to plan. 2021’s Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance was a critical and commercial disappointment. Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 appears to be on a better trajectory, its early access period meeting with strong positive feedback from fans and critics alike. Larian expects to launch later this year.

Schrier’s report states that fewer than 15 jobs at WotC will be impacted, but the cancellations will be hardest felt by the external studios working on games for WotC. Boston-based Otherside Entertainment and Bellevue, Washington-based Hidden Path Entertainment were both actively working on games for the company. WotC’s growth in the last five years has come from an explosion in popularity around Dungeons & Dragons, and an aggressive acceleration of its Magic the Gathering release schedule. The company’s growth stands in contrast to that of its parent company, with Hasbro shares falling 40% in 2022 as inflation led to a sharp downturn in toy sales.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.